Cox Landing vs. Cox’s Landing?
Greenbottom vs. Green Bottom?
Huntington’s South Side or Huntington’s Southside?
For the record, it’s Cox Landing and Green Bottom, according to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names, the federal government agency responsible for approving place names. The board approves of Greenbottom for the cemetery in the Cabell County community, but the community and the post office are to be known as Green Bottom.
We’ll get to the third one later.
Old-time news people get picky about place names. My mentors would have corrected me had I written something similar to “Martha Elementary School in Barboursville” when Martha and Barboursville are two separate communities, and Martha is not within the corporate limits of Barboursville. Just because the Barboursville post office delivers mail to Martha does not mean Martha is “in” Barboursville.
The search function for the Board of Geographic Place Names shows that the locations of many communities that have been largely forgotten are still recorded. Hodges in Cabell County is one, as is Polkadotte in Lawrence County.
Maybe 15 or 20 years ago, I did an article about how some people in eastern Kentucky wanted the name of their road changed. The name was an old one, and it was based on a slur that was used against African Americans. From that I learned there are two words the board does not allow in American place names despite whatever historical significance they may have. One is the slur mentioned above. The other is the three-letter word commonly used during World War II in place of “Japanese.”
According to published reports, there has been some advocacy lately to add a third word to the forbidden list. The word “Chinaman” is a fairly common geographic name in the western U.S., but many people consider it too derogatory to keep on maps, streets, creeks and other places.
To bring this full circle, there is a place name here in Huntington whose name appears to be changing, but it’s not of the sort to fall under the jurisdiction of the Board of Geographic Names. That’s the neighborhood formerly known as the South Side.
For decades, that was how I was told to spell it. But when the Cabell County Board of Education built a new elementary school on the site of the former Cammack Elementary, it named the new school Southside Elementary. Every now and then I see the one-word name used.
So which is it? My guess is that “South Side” will prevail for a while longer, but as this younger generation ages it will adopt the one-word version. By then I won’t be around to worry about it, or if I am, I probably won’t.