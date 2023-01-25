About a dozen years ago I was at the Guyandotte boat ramp with my camera getting pictures of the East End bridge over the Ohio River when a fisherman struck up a conversation with me. What we talked about is lost to time, but I do remember him warning me that I shouldn’t be there at night. Too many dangerous people hung out there after dark, he said.
But he wasn’t so worried about the bad guys, he said. He pulled back his vest to show me the pistol holstered at belt level.
I was surprised for a few seconds, but he seemed to be of sound mind, so we kept on talking.
Move forward a couple of years and I’m working for a media company in downtown Charleston. The president of the company had a talk show where he invited guests to discuss the issues of the day. During a discussion of gun laws, a guest disclosed he was carrying a 9mm pistol.
“That’s scary to me. You’re armed right now?” the host asked. A few days later, signs went up on all doors stating that employees and guests were forbidden to carry weapons. The question was whether some women in the building who had permits and carried guns in their purses complied, given the nature of some people who hung out in the parking garage next door.
This week the West Virginia Legislature is considering a bill to allow people with concealed carry permits to carry weapons on college campuses. At present colleges are free to make their own policies, and most if not all forbid concealed carry.
Some people don’t feel safe without a gun, while some people don’t feel safe around a gun. It’s one of those cultural things that divide us. We fall back on slogans. We select statistics that fit our biases, and we interpret those statistics to reinforce our beliefs.
One day this week I took a walk through the Huntington Mall. Was I worried that someone with a pistol under his jacket would pull it out and start shooting? Actually, that thought didn’t occur to me until two days later.
When you think about it, there are probably more people practicing concealed carry than you might think. Given the number of mass shootings (however you define them; again, let’s set the definition to fit our biases), there likely are more people carrying than random statistics would indicate.
Consider churches. How many of them have security plans that include trained people in the congregation who are ready to respond if someone enters with a firearm and starts shooting? They won’t tell you that because it would be foolish to give away their emergency response plans, but it could happen. It has elsewhere. Why shouldn’t groups of people who gather in large numbers be prepared for the worst case scenario?
A couple of years ago I stood on the Ohio River bank in a remote area and got the strange feeling that if a coyote came out of the woods and threatened me, I had no defense other than climbing a tree. Should I have carried a gun or a long knife?
On the other hand, we should try to avoid dangerous situations. Why anyone wants to hang out on 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington after midnight on weekends is beyond me.
Second Amendment auditors who open carry just to prove a point or to provoke a reaction from law enforcement probably do their cause more harm than good. Why reinforce the fear of guns already felt by maybe half the public?
I myself am in that middle ground. I see firearms as a tool to be used wisely. I’ve known people who have died from gunfire — accidental, self-inflicted and murder. Guns themselves don’t scare me. Guns in the hands of people who shouldn’t have them — that scares me.
Determining who should have firearms and what firearms they should have is one of the most divisive political questions in our society. One of my rules of life is that no problem is unsolvable if there is enough money, power or fame in its solution. The unfortunate corollary is that any problem can be prolonged if there is enough money, power or fame to be gained in doing so. Sometimes it seems that the question of guns falls into that second category.
There are private citizens who need firearms — pistols, shotguns, rifles and so-called assault weapons — and there are people who shouldn’t have them. Deciding where the line is, how to write that line into law and how to enforce it is one of the most difficult political questions we face in a society based on personal freedom.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.
