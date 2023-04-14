FILE — Dr. Rahul Gupta, the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, walks outside of the White House, Nov. 18, 2021, in Washington. The U.S. has named a veterinary tranquilizer as an “emerging threat” when it is mixed with the opioid fentanyl, clearing the way for more efforts to stop the spread of xylazine and develop an antidote. The Office of National Drug Control Policy announced the designation Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Now that the National Office of Drug Control Policy has designated the drug xylazine as an “emerging threat,” it must find the money to address that threat.
Because Congress has not appropriated any funding specifically addressing the problems xylazine causes, the drug policy office will see if it can use money earmarked for programs aimed at the fentanyl problem and other health issues xylazine causes.
“For example, we know xylazine causes terrible wounds, and we want to use the funds that exist now to be able to provide for wound care,” Dr. Rahul Gupta, head of the drug policy office, said Wednesday in a telephone interview with The Herald-Dispatch.
“We’re also working to as quickly as possible, the funds that are used for fentanyl test strips, to see if we can also have them be used for xylazine test strips.”
Gupta headed the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department from 2009 to 2014. From 2015 to 2018, he was director of the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health. President Joe Biden appointed him to lead the drug police office in 2021.
In the interview, Gupta outlined several steps his office must take to deal with the growing use of xylazine with fentanyl in heroin.
“We understand the urgency very clearly. The fact is it’s affecting people every single day. This is why the priority is to make sure that we increase our testing as quickly as possible. We’re moving very quickly on that one,” he said.
As testing for the presence of xylazine increases, more data will be submitted, Gupta said. Also being developed are treatments and protocols for users who sometimes are suffering severe withdrawals, he said.
Attacking the source of xylazine is another tactic, but that is complicated by the fact xylazine is used legally by veterinarians as a sedative for large animals, Gupta said.
“Is it being diverted mostly from manufacturers’ sites or distributors, or is it being synthesized, or is it both, and how do we start to attack the supply piece?” he said. “It’s important for us to stop the illegitimate use of this drug while not compromising the legitimate use. Then finally (is) the research piece we need, both for antidote as well as drug treatment for xylazine.”
In his Wednesday declaration of the emerging threat, Gupta noted that the Drug Enforcement Administration had reported that between 2020 and 2021, forensic laboratory identifications of xylazine rose in all four U.S. census regions, most notably in the South (193%) and the West (112%). Xylazine-positive overdose deaths increased by 1,127% in the South, 750% in the West, more than 500% in the Midwest, and more than 100% in the Northeast. Its use in combination with fentanyl as a heroin booster probably started in the Philadelphia area. It’s been in West Virginia since at least 2020.
“This is an extension of the opioid crisis,” Gupta tweeted Wednesday morning. “If fentanyl was dangerous and deadly before, it has become even more lethal and destructive now, and we all must act.”
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.
