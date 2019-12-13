Earlier this week, I had to deal with the health care system as a person who did not have health insurance. Actually, I have insurance, but someone who needed my help didn’t. We both learned a few things.
A person who I will call Patient has a chronic health problem. Patient has been without insurance since losing a job. I was asked to help when Patient’s condition flared up.
I asked my Facebook friends what I should do. Several recommended places for me to contact, but even those places that theoretically serve lower-income people said I would have to fill out paperwork regarding insurance, and from the way they talked, they didn’t want to deal with either me or Patient.
One place suggested I try an urgent care center affiliated with a hospital. I did. We discussed a cash price, and I made sure Patient got there.
Patient got a consultation with a doctor and a prescription filled for less than $100. And we’re working on getting Patient insurance. Overall, it was a good end to the story.
I don’t mind writing about health care as a reporter or an editor, but I’m not fond of actually going to clinics or hospitals as a patient myself. Continuing my lifelong practice, I still am reluctant about having any contact with the medical industrial complex unless it’s necessary.
A few years ago I saw my general practice physician for a problem, and the next thing I knew I was put through more tests than was necessary. It was almost as though his office had checked my insurance to see what it would pay for and then decided what tests I needed. After months of tests and exhausting my deductible, I came out of it with advice that I should eat fried food no more than twice a week.
A few months after that, I found myself at an event where I shared a table with a marketing person from a local hospital. I asked that person how much of a role insurance plays in health care decisions. A lot, the person said. It’s why every hospital has a cardiac catheterization unit and few have drug addiction units. Insurance companies will pay for cardiac cath with no questions asked. Drug problems, not really. At least not at that time.
Which takes us to the ongoing political debate over health care/insurance. Two thoughts come to mind.
First, a single-payer system would be a myth. Does anyone believe that if the federal government were in charge of all health care that a parallel private system for affluent people would not develop? Would Jeff Bezos or Ivanka Trump use the same system as the rest of us? I doubt it.
A single-payer system would evolve as the tax code has, with certain favored groups getting breaks or benefits not available to the rest of us.
Second, privacy of medical records would be history. Ever hear of Thomas Eagleton? In 1972, George McGovern picked the senator from Missouri to be his running mate in his presidential campaign. A few days later, word leaked that Eagleton had been hospitalized three times for depression. The backlash began, and 18 days after it began, Eagleton’s candidacy was finished.
A centralized payment system requires centralized recordkeeping. Who believes such a system would never be accessed by political operatives seeking an advantage? Would I seek help for depression if I feared it would be used against me someday?
I don’t know the answers to the problems of health care and health insurance. If I did, I wouldn’t be working here. But I do know that what most people talk about avoids the real problems people like me see in the system.