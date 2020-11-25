The sternwheel steamboat Belle of Louisville will return home soon, but not under its own power.
The 106-year-old boat has been at an Amherst Madison drydock at Gallipolis, Ohio, since Oct. 30, for its every-five-year Coast Guard inspection and for hull and mechanical work that requires it to be out of the water.
Troy Krebs, who manages the Amherst Madison shipyard, said Monday the Belle of Louisville could leave Gallipolis mid- to late next week. The boat has been winterized, so it will not be sailing under its own power. It will make the 300-mile-plus trip to Louisville being towed by another boat.
The Belle’s trip up the river was an event of the sort that makes social media useful. A steamboat that old hadn’t been on this part of the Ohio River since the Delta Queen made its last visit here in October 2008. Several of us boat watchers traded information on the Belle’s location, its speed, when it was likely to pass certain spots and all that good stuff.
My own best memory came the night it passed through the Greenup Locks and Dam, about 30 miles downriver from Huntington. It had left Maysville, Kentucky, that morning behind schedule because of heavy fog. The Belle has radar, but its crew did not want to navigate in fog or at night. I expected it to overnight at Portsmouth, Ohio, because there are few places for a boat that large to tie up overnight between there and Ashland.
Marinetraffic.com showed the Belle moving past Portsmouth, so in late afternoon I figured I’d try to catch it at the locks. October being October, night fell sooner than I expected, and as I crossed the bridge over the dam the last sunlight was almost gone. I saw the lights of a boat tied to the Ohio shore about a mile downriver. It had to have been the Belle, and it was in a spot where I couldn’t get a picture. Oh well. I tried.
A boat pushing coal barges was in one lock. As I was already there, I decided to get a picture of it coming out of the lock in the dark. Which I did. The minute I turned to leave, I noticed some vapor coming from the other lock. That didn’t seem right. As I stared at it, I saw the Belle’s pilothouse rise with the water in the lock. So that wasn’t the Belle I saw downstream after all.
I got off several shots as the Belle exited the lock. Soon after it cleared the last lock wall, the boat headed straight for a marina on the Ohio shore.
A few days later, the master of the boat explained what happened next. A deckhand had been following the boat in search of a place to overnight. The owner of the marina on the Ohio side just above the dam offered his front yard as that place. The boat tied off to two large trees.
“They knew we were coming so they had a bonfire going for us. They had a cooler full of beverages — some adult beverages — they had pizza and stuff like that waiting for our crew. We just lucked out because it was pitch black that night,” Captain Mark Doty said.
The return trip shouldn’t be so eventful, but it will still be something to see.