There are many things I like to photograph when I see them: river landscapes, herons, turkey vultures, black vultures, boats, old cars and trains are among them. So is another thing that once was so common but now so rare: pay phones.
You can blame cell phones for the increasing rarity of functional pay phones. In my family, everyone has a cell phone, so who needs a pay phone? Even my eight-year-old granddaughter has a phone. When my two two-year-old grandkids get their phones isn’t my decision, thankfully.
I have a dislike-hate relationship with cell phones. Their portability is nice, but nowadays people expect you to always have them on you. They always ask, “Did you get my message?” It seems we’re not allowed to disconnect from the grid anymore.
Some of us need alone time — to be out and about in the woods or down by the river or in a car going somewhere but nowhere in particular. Oh for the days when I had a one-hour commute to work but no phone. My little car with the stick shift and the cassette player was a time for listening to Bach or Tchaikovsky uninterrupted. Now everywhere I go I’m on yellow alert for messages or phone calls.
At a couple of places in Charleston where I worked in the past decade, my employers didn’t have landline phones on our desks. We were issued cell phones instead. It was a nice plan to keep us available 24/7, I guess. Even if we weren’t on the clock, we felt compelled to check things every now and then. So much for time off work.
So now Apple has come out with the iPhone 13, and I want one. The lesser model I have — not an Apple, but a brand I plan to avoid in the future — has developed some traits that frustrate both me and the people who call me. It’s time for a new model.
Unlike the plain black rotary dial phones I grew up with and came close to growing old with, phones have become devices similar to computers and cameras in that if you use them for more than just the basics, you need to upgrade them every two to four years.
For several years I’ve gone on social media and talked about the photos and videos I’ve made with “my cheap cell phone.” The photos have been OK, but the videos have been horrible. From what I’ve read of the iPhone 13’s specs and those of its competitors, it looks like it’s time for this cheapskate to spend some money.
And not just for the phone, but for a gimbal as I move into video more and all the other fun stuff that comes with a new toy.
The new iPhone won’t be available for purchase for another week, but Apple is taking pre-orders. That gives one part of me time to research it and its competitors, and it gives my frugal side time to talk me into something that’s almost as good but less expensive.
We’ll have to see which side wins.