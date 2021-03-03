I am standing at the base of a pine tree in my backyard. A month ago it was 30 feet tall. Today it is 30 feet long. Thanks to our back-to-back ice storms of Feb. 11 and Feb. 15, my tree went from vertical to horizontal.
The two ice storms, the snow that followed and the ark-worthy deluge of this past week have done a number on my house, my yard, my driveway and my connection to the world. We were without power for 15 days, 12 hours and 23 minutes (not that we kept records), and our internet service is still out.
That last part doesn’t surprise me considering the number of wires and such that we drive over when we leave the house. One line has had so much traffic that it has split open, revealing a rainbow of colored insulation that a middle schooler of my acquaintance describes as being like a bag of yarn.
One thing that can’t escape anyone’s notice is the damage the ice storms did to the trees in our area of Cabell County. The night of Feb. 10, my youngest son and I sat in our living room and listened as trees snapped from the weight of the ice. It sounded like a series of gunshots, just as it did during the previous ice storm of 2003.
This year’s storms were worse. The roadsides out where we live are lined with fallen branches. In some places large trees fell across the road and state workers, volunteer firefighters or someone cut just enough so that the horizontal clearance matches that of the pavement plus a few inches.
This past Friday on the drive home, alongside the road I noticed several people with pickup trucks or with ATVs pulling trailers. They were harvesting the fallen trees for firewood. And why not?
The weekend winds brought down more tree branches. The ditches are filling up with them. Sooner or later someone will need to clear the roadsides of tree debris.
If you look on the hills, you see hundreds of trees that have suffered broken branches. Part of me wants to be all Darwinian and say this is for the long-term good of the forest. You know, weeding out the weakest and all that. But that doesn’t lessen the sorrow I feel for some of my favorite trees — the ones whose blooms mark the end of winter and the beginning of spring — that lost branches.
All of which brings back this memory. I don’t have the clipping, but this is how I remember it:
In what seems like a lifetime ago, I was a student at Ohio University. A windstorm came through Athens one night. The next morning everyone noticed it had toppled a large tree in the front yard of the president’s residence. The morning after that, a photo of Interim President Harry Crewson appeared on the front page of the student newspaper, The Post, where I was working. The photo showed Crewson standing next to the tree. With the photo was this quote from Crewson: “It’s always a shame to lose a good tree.”
Yes, it is, Mr. President. Yes, it is.