January is my least favorite month for several reasons — cold, snow, darkness and W-2 forms.
In my younger, idealistic days, I thought the progressive income tax was a great idea and sales taxes were totally unfair to poor people. Now after a few decades of dealing with income tax paperwork, accountants, the Internal Revenue Service and the tax departments of two states, I’m ready to drop the income tax entirely.
The change of attitude started a few years ago when I was in my early 50s and sold a small piece of property I had inherited from my father as a teenager. Not wanting to get in trouble with the IRS, which I didn’t have the resources to fight, I hired an accountant to do my taxes and deal with capital gains matters. I had to go to a county courthouse and figure out what the property was worth way back then and what I had sold it for now. I didn’t sell it to make a profit; I just wanted the liability off my hands. The hassle and the expense of that extra tax form and what the IRS got out of it made me wonder if the sale was worth it.
Then there’s the problem of side gigs. If someone offers me $600 for a small job as a freelancer, there are the self-employment tax, Social Security tax and other expenses that make me ask if a small job is worth it. Sure, I could take the money under the table, but sooner or later the IRS and/or the state tax department will find out.
Speaking of Social Security taxes, when I work I pay a tax into Social Security. When I collect some of that tax back as Social Security benefits, I’m taxed on it again.
Meanwhile, millionaires know how to work the system so they don’t pay any income tax, and people with good political connections can have tax codes written to favor them or their pet causes.
As January’s end nears, I will go to my mailbox every day dreading the appearance of those W-2 forms telling me how much my employer paid me last year and how much Uncle Sam and the state of West Virginia took out of my paycheck before I saw a penny of it. And I’ll pray that this time I won’t lose them.
I’m not a fan of sales taxes, either, but at least there’s a correlation between what you do with your money and how much the government takes.
Maybe Gov. Jim Justice had the right idea. Maybe eliminating the state income tax and replacing it with something else would be smart public policy. I just don’t know.
Like the rest of us, I’ll suffer through my next Form 990 and my next state income tax form and hope I don’t do anything to set off alarms with the people or computers that process them. I’ll probably need to pay both the state and the feds some, as I can never seem to have the correct amount deducted from my biweekly paycheck to avoid a payment or a refund, which amounts to an interest-free loan to the government.
Come April 15 or thereabouts and after both checks clear, I’ll probably forget about it again until this time next year.
Meanwhile, as our fearless leaders argue over fiscal policy and how all that affects interest rates, economic activity and social justice …
When I made my lunch Tuesday, I broke open an egg and for the first time ever I calculated how much that one egg cost me — about 67 cents. So much for the “Inflation Reduction Act.”
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.
