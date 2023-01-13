The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

January is my least favorite month for several reasons — cold, snow, darkness and W-2 forms.

In my younger, idealistic days, I thought the progressive income tax was a great idea and sales taxes were totally unfair to poor people. Now after a few decades of dealing with income tax paperwork, accountants, the Internal Revenue Service and the tax departments of two states, I’m ready to drop the income tax entirely.

Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.

