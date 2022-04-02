Now that the worst of winter is behind us and March Madness nearly so, it’s time to deal with the upcoming primary election in West Virginia.
In some elections The Herald-Dispatch receives a large volume of letters. This being a primary with few races that commentators tend to label as hotly contested, it’s difficult to estimate how many we will receive.
As always, we invite readers to submit letters on matters of public interest, and elections certainly fall into that category. We look forward to printing your letters, so here are a few pointers for getting your letter closer to the top of the queue. These guidelines pertain to all letters we receive for Voice of the People, but there are a few special rules for election-related letters.
Letters favoring or criticizing a candidate should be no more than 200 words. Our normal word limit is about 300, but shorter letters are more likely to fit into the space we have available for them. Election letters must be received here at The Herald-Dispatch no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, to allow us time to schedule them for publication.
As always, letters should be the opinions of the writers. Form letters will be rejected. As with any letter submitted for publication, The Herald-Dispatch reserves the right to refuse to publish any letter it deems unsuitable for publication (that is, libelous, defamatory, inaccurate or otherwise not suitable), but we may reject any letter for any reason. We also reserve the right to edit for grammar, spelling and clarity.
Address issues, not personalities. Avoid racial, ethnic, religious and other slurs. Include your name, address and a phone number and an email address where we may contact you if we have questions. Your city of residence will be published; your address and contact information will not.
If letters are sent by email, please place the letter in the text of the email instead of attaching it as a PDF.
At one time we limited writers to one letter per month. That rule hasn’t been enforced for a couple of years, but a version of it will apply to election letters. Letter writers will be allowed one election letter before the primary. Letters pertaining to other matters are not under this restriction.
We have asked candidates in certain contested races to contribute guest columns to explain their priorities if elected and their views on the issues they find most important. We are not accepting column-length submissions from other writers about particular candidates.
If you have questions, please contact me the email address listed below.