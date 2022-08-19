Now that muscle cars are on their way out, what about muscle aircraft?
Seriously, when are people who travel by air going to make the same sacrifices that we regular people who like traveling by car are being told we must make to save the planet?
Two news stories this week raise this question.
First, American Airlines announced it had made a nonrefundable deposit to buy up to 20 supersonic passenger jet aircraft from manufacturer Boom Supersonic. Once in service, the supersonic jet will allow travel from New York City to London in about four hours, or about the same time it takes to drive from Huntington to Morgantown.
According to the Associated Press, Boom CEO Blake Scholl says the airplane will be in service by 2029 and allow people to make the trip at a cost of $4,000 to $5,000 per ticket. The plane will carry 85 passengers at most.
“There are tens of millions of passengers every year flying in business class on routes where Overture will give a big speed-up,” Scholl said in an interview, “and airlines will be able to do it profitably.”
Apparently these aircraft will burn fossil fuels — you know, the stuff that’s killing all life on the planet and must be done away with as soon as possible unless someone needs to cut a few hours off their trips across the Atlantic. The AP story didn’t mention how much carbon dioxide the new supersonic jet is expected to produce per trip. Will the ticket price include the cost of planting a few trees to offset all that CO2?
Then on Wednesday, the AP moved this article: “Stellantis’ Dodge brand, long the performance flag-bearer of the company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, is officially moving toward electricity. On Wednesday night, Dodge unveiled a battery-powered Charger Daytona SRT concept car, which is close to one that will be produced in 2024 as the sun sets on some petroleum models.
“Stellantis says it will stop making gasoline versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars and the Chrysler 300 large car by the end of next year. The Canadian factory that makes them will be converted to electric vehicles. Other automakers are moving — or have moved — in the same direction.”
So, putting the two stories side by side, the folks who can afford to travel overseas get faster petroleum-burning aircraft, while people like you and me who throw a few days worth of clothes into our SUVs for a vacation trip must rely on electric vehicles of limited range and whose range is even more limited by the weight of several days’ worth of supplies.
Right.
Oh, and also this week Ford announced it is increasing the sticker price of its new F-150 Lightning pickup truck between $6,000 and $8,500, depending on the model, because of “significant material cost increases and other factors.” According to CNBC, the price of the F-150 Lightning had ranged from $40,000 to $92,000. Now it’s more like $47,000 to $97,000.
As for the battery-powered truck’s ability to pull a travel trailer, Motor Trend tested it and found the range to be 90 to 115 miles per charge.
If people who make a living or who travel recreationally by air want people like me to give up the ability to travel freely, then fine. They can make their sacrifices first.
But we know that’s not happening. As someone said, I’ll believe it’s a crisis when the people who say it’s a crisis act like it’s a crisis.