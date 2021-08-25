From reading news reports about Gov. Jim Justice’s press briefings on the COVID-19 situation, it appears the governor has a problem. A large segment of the voting public wants the governor to do something in response to the rapidly rising number of cases, but what?
Consider some options. Another lockdown? No way will most of the public accept another of those, and for good reason. Whether the lockdowns and mass cancellations of events in spring 2020 did much to slow the spread of the virus can be debated.
Vaccination mandates? That could work in the private sector and in the workplace. Employers could require proof of vaccination as a condition of employment, especially for people who work in groups in confined places. Maybe schools could do likewise for employees and students over a certain age, the same as they do with other communicable diseases. Whether the government could require vaccinations for the public at large given the current state of knowledge about COVID-19 is a question that would keep lawyers busy.
Monday’s approval by the Food and Drug Administration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for people age 16 and older brings compulsory vaccination of some groups into play. Moderna has applied for full approval of its vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson plans to do likewise before the end of the year. Approval of one vaccine removes a concern some people opposed to COVID-19 vaccines have had.
Could Justice — governor and basketball coach — order crowd size limits at indoor events — high school sports in particular? If he could, would he dare? How about at outdoor events such as concerts and football games? How would Marshall or WVU fans react?
Then you have mask mandates. Some retail stores require their employees to wear masks while not requiring the same of their customers. Being the first chain to require customers to mask up while the competition doesn’t wouldn’t be easy. Stores might welcome action by the governor in this regard.
The mask divide is probably the most contentious of the lot. Schools enforce quarantines when students or employees test positive. If schools have mask mandates for the classroom when other places don’t, would masking in the classroom really help anything?
In all of these, Justice must be aware that a large percentage of West Virginians live in counties that border other states. How can Justice politically justify measures that are stricter than neighboring states when there is a large flow of people across state lines to work, relax or worship?
There are no easy answers, and Justice will need do plenty of battlespace prep before he makes any decisions.
n n n
Tom T. Hall’s death last week marked another passing in the generation of country music stars some of us grew up with. When I went away to college, my friends in the dorm made fun of me for preferring the music on “Hee Haw” to that of the rock bands they listened to, but they probably never picked tomatoes or took in hay.
A long time ago, maybe in the early 1980s, I was assigned to cover Hall’s Sunday afternoon concert at Camden Park. After he performed, I was allowed to board his bus and interview him. Details are hazy, but I remember the two of us sitting across from each other at a table while he enjoyed a Coors Light. (What else would he have had, a Diet Dr Pepper?) We talked about several things, including album songs such as “Who’s Gonna Feed The Hogs?” It was a good day.