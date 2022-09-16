The word “abortion” suggests an abomination to some in our region and a cherished right to others. The word has been used many times this week as the West Virginia Legislature revised the state’s abortion law to fall in line with the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case.
The new abortion law creates Article 2R in the West Virginia Code — the “Unborn Child Protection Act.” None of the news articles I saw this week referred to the changes by that name.
Higher up in the Code, in Article 2O, is the “Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Abortion Act,” previously enacted by the Legislature. It reads in part, “ ‘Dismemberment abortion’ means, with the purpose of causing the death of an unborn child, purposely to dismember a living unborn child and extract him or her one piece at a time from the uterus through use of clamps, grasping forceps, tongs, scissors or similar instruments that, through the convergence of two rigid levers, slice, crush or grasp a portion of the unborn child’s body to cut or rip it off.”
That’s pretty graphic language, but it makes its point.
Legislators could have said “fetus,” when drafting that law, but instead they used “living unborn child.” The Legislature decreed — rightly — that a pregnancy involves a human being with the same inalienable right to life (first), liberty (second) and the pursuit of happiness (third).
Names used in describing legislation are important. Names and language are tools politicians and others use to steer debate. Instead of talking about protecting unborn children, people talked about abortion laws.
We hear about rights — a right to life, a right to an abortion, a right to health care — but we don’t agree on what a “right” is. Just by saying “the right to an abortion” or “the right to life” makes it sound like an absolute.
One thing about abortion is that it has allowed some nations to practically eliminate an entire group of people. According to a cbsnews.com article published in August 2017, “Since prenatal screening tests were introduced in Iceland in the early 2000s, the vast majority of women — close to 100 percent — who received a positive test for Down syndrome terminated their pregnancy.”
In the same article: “According to the most recent data available, the United States has an estimated termination rate for Down syndrome of 67 percent (1995-2011); in France it’s 77 percent (2015); and Denmark, 98 percent (2015).”
The December 2020 issue of The Atlantic contained a long article by Sarah Zhang titled “The Last Children of Down Syndrome.” Her article describes the agony some parents in Denmark, particularly mothers, go through when they learn their unborn child has been diagnosed as likely to have Down syndrome and they must decide whether to continue with the pregnancy or terminate it.
The word “genocide” has been used by some to describe this use of abortion although others would, of course, disagree. Syndicated columnist George Will has used the word in this context, adding that many people with Down “were conceived before the development of effective search-and-destroy technologies.”
Abortion is an emotional and complicated subject. There are many moral and ethical questions to consider, and answering them is impossible if people cannot agree on a common vocabulary. To paraphrase George Orwell, whoever controls the language controls the debate.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.