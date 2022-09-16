The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The word “abortion” suggests an abomination to some in our region and a cherished right to others. The word has been used many times this week as the West Virginia Legislature revised the state’s abortion law to fall in line with the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case.

The new abortion law creates Article 2R in the West Virginia Code — the “Unborn Child Protection Act.” None of the news articles I saw this week referred to the changes by that name.

Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you