Whatever happened to hybrid vehicles? The kind that run on both gasoline (or diesel fuel) and battery power?
The Toyota Prius was the first to make its mark with this technology. Back in the late 1990s or early 2000s, the late Dave Wellman, a photographer and I went to Georgetown, Kentucky, for a media event where Toyota wanted the region to know it was building the next generation of vehicles. We were allowed to test drive a Prius and a RAV4 electric vehicle around the test track there.
I remember little about the Prius. The one thing I remember about the RAV4 was that the motor was on when I got into the driver’s seat, but I didn’t notice because it was so silent.
On the market, the Prius took off while electric vehicles languished. Today the Prius is almost forgotten. Its place as a green status symbol has been taken over by the all-electric Tesla. But why?
If you don’t want a vehicle powered solely by an internal combustion engine, you have three choices, not counting horses: a hybrid, an electric vehicle (EV) or a plug-in hybrid, which combines the best and worst of internal combustion vehicles and EVs. There are few plug-in hybrids on the market in the United States. A drawback is that the batteries have a very limited driving range. An advantage is that they can be recharged with household current.
The problem with electric vehicles is that you shouldn’t park them within 50 feet of anything you value, given their propensity to burst into flame. Photos went around the internet this week of the electric bus in Hamden, Connecticut, engulfed in flames. The fire occurred the day after state officials discussed plans to restrict the number of diesel vehicles on the road and increase the number of electric vehicles.
Remember the story about the Tesla in a tow yard in Nashua, New Hampshire, in May? It had struck a tree and caught fire six days earlier, and later it was taken to the tow yard. The fire in the tow yard started spontaneously, and firefighters had a tough time putting it out.
Which comes back to the original question: Why are hybrids no longer in the conversation? They could be a bridge between internal combustion engines and electric vehicles, but government officials and corporate decision makers are determined to make the jump directly from fossil fuels to lithium batteries. They don’t want a bridge technology in place while problems with EVs are being worked out. It’s one or the other, with nothing in between.
Which brings up another memory: About 11 years ago, when gasoline prices were almost as high as they are now, I read several articles written by people who hoped permanently high fuel prices would get people out of the wide-open (to them) suburbs and back into crowded city neighborhoods. Good-bye Pea Ridge, Putnam County and Rome Township.
Fuel prices went down. Those hopes were dashed.
It makes you wonder what’s really behind the push for EVs. Which brings up another memory. Natural gas was supposed to be the bridge between our reliance on coal-burning power plants and the new green world of renewables. We’re slowly getting rid of coal, but now natural gas isn’t green enough. Again, people at high levels of government and business have decided we must set ambitious deadlines to transition to green energy before the world becomes an oven and all those beachfront mansions they keep buying are flooded by rising sea levels.
Back, again, to the original question. People like me can see buying a hybrid if they are available and if they suit our needs. Based on existing technology, electric vehicles don’t fit our needs, but the supposedly smart people insist we abandon what works and embrace unproven technology.
No thanks.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.
