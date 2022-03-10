On May 2, 2011, I snapped a photo at a convenience store in the Huntington area where I bought gasoline regularly. A gallon of unleaded gasoline sold for $4.299 a gallon on that day. Adjusted for inflation, that price would have been $5.35 a gallon in January of this year.
At the time I commuted to work in Charleston three days a week. At about 100 miles a day round trip, that $4.299 ate up a good part of my wages.
In real dollar terms, we will have to see some drastic increases in fuel prices before we match that level. That doesn’t reduce the pain we experience now, though, does it?
A person whose family owns a marine transport company in Wood County, West Virginia, posted a photo on Facebook Monday evening of receipts showing what they pay for marine diesel fuel. The company paid 98 cents per gallon before taxes in 2020. On Monday, it paid $4.01. When you buy about 4,200 gallons at a time, that’s a big increase in operating costs.
When the first Gulf War caused turmoil in crude oil markets in early 1991, the retail price of gasoline in this area jumped to the unprecedented price of $1.399 — which would be only $2.92 today.
Given that I have followed retail gasoline prices off and on in this area for about 30 years, people sometimes ask why prices fluctuate so much. My usual answer is that I just don’t know. There are many possible reasons — the price of crude oil, specific profit goals of specific companies, local market conditions, seasonal formulations — so it’s hard to say which dominate the pricing environment at any given time. And companies don’t talk about their pricing decisions, so for most of us, it’s just guesswork.
When the Speedway chain of convenience stores was owned by Marathon Petroleum, Marathon would include profit information for Speedway stores in its quarterly financial reports. Those usually showed profit of around 25 cents per gallon, which would be far less than what most of us would have guessed, and it was far below the taxes collected by the state and federal governments on that gallon.
In terms of percentage, Speedway made less profit on gasoline than it did on the beer, cigarettes, snacks and other items sold inside the store. Gasoline was the hook, and the real money was made inside.
Marathon sold Speedway to the Tokyo-based parent company of 7-Eleven Inc. last year, so that information is no longer available.
Because American politics is as much sport today as it is anything else, people will argue over why a gallon of gasoline that cost $1.629 a couple of years ago is around $4 today. As those folks argue, the rest of us will figure out how these increases will affect our plans for travel this summer if prices don’t moderate. The guess here is “not much.” My own travel plans rely on many factors. The cost of fuel is one — an important one, but not the only one.
By this time next month, companies whose stock is traded publicly will begin releasing their earnings reports for the first quarter of the year. How they answer questions relating to fuel costs and their impact on business should give us good indications of what the rest of us can expect this summer.