Are shareholder activists about to do to Marathon Petroleum what they did to Ashland Inc.? Maybe.
To recap what happened to Ashland Inc., let’s look at excerpts from an editorial that ran in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday, July 3, 2005.
n n n
Ashland’s exit from the refining and marketing business began in late 1996, when an investors’ group represented by a firm called Providence Capital forced changes in the Ashland Inc. business strategy. Providence Capital had nominated a slate of candidates for the Ashland board of directors. After a month of negotiations, Ashland agreed to a nine-step plan as a way of increasing both profits and stock price and of making Providence Capital go away.
Among those nine points were reorganizing Ashland’s refining and marketing operations by forming a joint venture with Marathon. Other parts included merging Huntington-based Ashland Coal with Arch Mineral Corp. of St. Louis. Ashland Inc. had significant ownership stakes in both.
Following all that, the corporate offices moved from Russell, Ky., in Greenup County to Covington, Ky., just across the Ohio River from Cincinnati in 1998. ...
The loss of Ashland Coal hurt Huntington, too. Ashland Coal was the only Huntington-based company whose stock was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. ...
(Marathon Ashland Petroleum) started operations in 1998. There were the usual assurances that things would not change, but those promises were short-lived.
In 1999, Marathon Ashland dropped the Ashland brand of gasoline, which had been in the region since 1946. That decision came only four years after Ashland Inc. sank hundreds of thousands of dollars into reviving its namesake brand. ...
Once the Ashland brand was gone, Ashland Inc.’s SuperAmerica brand of convenience stores was the next logical name to disappear.
“There are no plans at all to convert any SuperAmericas to Speedways,” said Marathon Ashland spokesman Troy Reynolds in 1999. Less than a year later, the conversion was under way. SuperAmerica was gone by the end of 2000. ...
The big change at Ashland probably came in 1996 when then-chairman and CEO John Hall retired. Hall was an engineer who came up through the petroleum side of Ashland. He was succeeded by Paul Chellgren, who had worked more in the finance side of the business instead of the product side.
In other words, the company was no longer run by a person identified mainly by the product, but by the business.
n n n
The same thing is going on now at Marathon Petroleum. Shareholders want to maximize their investment by splitting the company into parts that can either stand alone or be sold. Earlier this week, Marathon announced it will sell the Speedway chain of convenience stores to the parent company of 7-Eleven. Part of the $21 billion from that sale will go directly to stockholders.
You might say Marathon Petroleum is being dismantled similar to what it did to Ashland Inc.
This would not be a first in Marathon’s history. Marathon Petroleum itself was a division of Houston-based Marathon Oil until 2011, when it was spun off to be a freestanding company.
Marathon Oil got its start in Ohio. It was known as Ohio Oil Co. until 1962. Marathon Petroleum’s corporate headquarters are in Findlay, Ohio, a city about the size of Huntington. People in Findlay are probably watching these developments closely, as Marathon Petroleum could be following the path of the old Ashland Inc.