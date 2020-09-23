Two people, two similar situations. Whether the outcomes will be the same, we can’t say yet.
The first was a teacher at a high school in our area. She was suspended and later fired a few years ago for Twitter posts that were determined to be anti-Muslim and racially charged.
Last week an associate professor of biology at Marshall University made statements that were recorded and went viral after they were posted on Twitter. In the video, the professor talked about people at a rally for President Donald Trump who were not wearing masks. “I’ve become the type of person where I hope they all get it and die,” she said, among other comments.
A high school teacher and a Marshall professor operate in different environments. One works with juveniles who are required by law to be in school. The other works with adults who choose to be in class.
However, both incidents rightly left some students feeling threatened. How can you expect your instructor to be fair to you if that instructor publicly denounces you for your religion, race or politics?
Do I want this associate professor fired? Not necessarily. Many of us spend so much time in our bubbles that we begin to think all reasonable people should think as we do. Or we get caught up in some cause so strongly that we adopt the attitude that anyone who disagrees with us is our enemy. That leads us to speaking our minds when we should hold our tongues.
One thing you learn in dealing with any form of media is that you always assume the microphone is recording everything you say. Also, anything you put out over the internet can and will be used against you in the court of public opinion.
Marshall suspended the professor with pay pending an investigation. There is something else I would prefer to see, however.
In the interests of diversity and inclusion, this person and others like her at Marshall should undergo mandatory sensitivity training so they may understand that pro-Trump voters and anti-mask people are not necessarily vermin who should be exterminated. They approach life and its many decisions from a different point of view than anti-Trump voters and the mask scolds among us.
It’s easy to hate people you don’t know. True, with some people the more you know them the more you dislike them. I’ve worked with and for too many people in that second category in my career. But it’s that first group we’re talking about here. When they let down their guard, their mouths reveal what’s in their hearts.
American society today is too quick to take offense and react in anger before all facts are known. There’s a lot of money to be made in feeding the anger machine. There’s a lot of power to be accumulated and a lot of points to be scored on social media, too.
I personally favor giving people a chance to acknowledge their error and change their ways. We all say and think things we later regret. On the other hand, there are some lines you cannot allow others to cross. I don’t know the person involved here and I don’t know the entire back story, so I can’t say if that line was crossed in this instance. That’s for the Marshall administration to determine after it reviews all the facts in the matter.