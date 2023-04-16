It’s one of the best light and sound shows around, and few get to see it.
The wide mouth of a steel furnace glows orange-hot, ready to accept its next load. A large scoop-like device called a charge bucket dumps about 150 tons of scrap steel into the furnace. As the charge bucket moves out of the way, a lid descends to seal the furnace shut except for a hole at the top large enough for a 32-inch graphite electrode to be inserted. Below the electrode and below the scrap steel is a diode to receive the direct current. A raw material called direct reduced iron is added to the mix, as are other components necessary to produce steel that meets customers’ specifications. As 140,000 amps of electricity move through the furnace for about 45 minutes, the former cars, refrigerators and other scrap are melted into liquid steel.
During this process, flashes of red and blue light illuminate the gray electrode. Flames may shoot out through the opening. Occasional rumbles shake the building, including the control room.
After the scrap melts, the furnace is tilted so the molten steel can pour into another ladle. From there the molten steel moves to another area where it is cast into long slabs.
It was an impressive site at Nucor Steel Gallatin, a mill near Ghent, Kentucky, where three of us from The Herald-Dispatch went a few days ago to see the mill in action.
Our small group left the electric arc furnace to go to the area where molten steel from the furnace is taken to be put into a continuous slab caster. That equipment turns the liquid steel into a long slab of glowing solid steel that goes through several rollers until it is in the thickness Nucor’s customers demand.
As we made our way from one point to another, I asked myself, how many solar panels would it take to run that arc furnace for 45 minutes? Or how many windmills? Probably a lot.
The Nucor officials escorting us confirmed that idea. While Nucor is a green company that seeks to use as much renewable energy as it can find, even its officials admit there’s no way solar panels and windmills can supply the power needed to make new steel for the market’s needs.
Maybe the small modular nuclear reactors that Nucor has invested in will help in a dozen years or so, I suggested, to which they agreed.
The entire process is energy-intensive. From the furnace to the power needed to move the raw steel from one place to another, it’s easy to see why Nucor describes itself as Kentucky’s largest consumer of electricity.
Modern life demands steel. Making new steel from scrap takes less energy than the old method of using blast furnaces, but that’s still a lot of energy moving through the system.
It’s something advocates of renewables — especially those seeking to rid our landscape of coal-burning power plants — rarely talk about, at least in public. Never mind the endless talk about converting our motor vehicle fleet from liquid fuels to battery power. If we retire power plants that burn fossil fuels or prevent new ones from being built, where will we get the electricity to run our manufacturing sector — steel or otherwise?
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hemediallc.com.
