Since I became the grandparent of a biracial child about a decade ago, I’ve noticed more such children in this area, where before I hardly noticed them. Then I saw more of them in stores, parks and elsewhere.
For the first few years I passed it off as an observation similar to buying a certain make and model of vehicle. As soon as you buy a Ford Fiesta, you notice more of them on the road.
Only now it’s more than just an observation. Based on enrollment data on the West Virginia Department of Education website, in the 2021-22 school year, for the first time the number of children identifying as two or more races in West Virginia public schools was greater than the number of children identifying as only Black.
In the official enrollment count of the 2021-22 school year, 10,174 were counted as multiracial compared with 10,159 Black children. That was quite a turnaround from 3,344 multiracial students vs. 14,178 Black students 10 years earlier in the 2011-12 school year.
The numbers do not say which races were involved in multiracial children. There was no differentiation between children of Black-White, White-Asian or another combination.
As with anything else involving statistics, it’s not just the aggregate numbers that tell a story but also how they are distributed.
Cabell County schools reported 924 multiracial children and 752 Black children last year. Multiracial children have outnumbered Black children in Cabell County public schools since the 2018-19 school year. Ten years ago the numbers were 309 multiracial and 1,026 Black.
In this region, multiracial students outnumbered Black students in Putnam (204-133), Mason (85-30), Boone (19-15) and Mingo (78-47) counties last year. Black students outnumbered multiracial students in Wayne (73-59), Kanawha (2,525-1,452), Lincoln (18-13) and Logan (96-60) counties.
Elsewhere in West Virginia, to choose eight counties, multiracial students outnumbered Black students in Monongalia (596-403), Ohio (353-348), Harrison (354-140) and Wood (438-170) counties, but Black students outnumbered multiracial ones in Berkeley (1,776-1,751), Mercer (755-562), McDowell (188-90) and Raleigh (815-570) counties.
It could be a generational change that has accelerated given the steep decline in Black students enrolled in West Virginia. Or it could be that some parents who formerly listed their children as Black now list them as two or more races. Or a combination of the two. I just don’t know.
We’ll have to see how the numbers change when the state Department of Education releases numbers for this school year.
None of this should surprise anyone who has paid attention to families in grocery stores or even walking in the park.
Two years ago I was on a photo expedition up the Ohio River when I stopped in Ravenswood, West Virginia, to look around the riverfront area there. Down by the river’s edge was a man of about 60 years old — white and wearing a working class outfit of ballcap, sweatshirt and blue jeans — walking hand in hand with a child of maybe two years old. The child had the skin tone and hair of a biracial child. From all appearances, it was a child out for a walk with a grandfather who adored her. Just as it should be.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch.
