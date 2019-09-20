The extended Ross family welcomed its newest member Monday. Actually we welcomed her several months ago when we learned she was on the way. Monday was the day she was born, and we got to hold her after a long wait.
Her name is Aubrey. It began as a man’s name and morphed into a name used for both boys and girls. The name was chosen by her mother. Her father, my son, didn’t like the name at first. He wanted something that sounded like it was from “The Lord of the Rings.” I thought his serving four years in the Marine Corps would have kicked some of that silliness out of him, but alas, it did not.
Anyway, when he learned Aubrey means “ruler of elves” and his daughter’s name would be something like “elf queen” or “elf princess,” he enthusiastically approved.
The idea that names mean something goes back thousands of years. In the Old Testament, Abram became Abraham and Jacob became Israel. In the New Testament, an angel told Zechariah his son’s name would be John, and Saul became Paul.
The meaning of names has meant something in my family since I learned James is the Greek form of the Hebrew Jacob, which means supplanter. Or, according to one interpretation, one who takes the place of another through force, deceit or subterfuge.
When it came time to name our daughter, I wanted her middle name to be Louise, which was my mother’s middle name. Too late I learned it means “famous warrior.” Let’s not talk about her teenage years, which thankfully are long behind us.
Our older son’s name means “he will add,” and he indeed gave us a wonderful addition this week. Our third child we named Adam, which comes from a Hebrew word meaning … it depends on who you ask. It could mean “to be red” or “earth” or “created from the earth.” As a few years passed, I wished we had spelled his name “Xrqpj.” When someone would ask how that’s pronounced, I would look at them as if that was the most foolish question I had ever heard and reply, “Adam.”
That idea came after I examined one of my kids’ elementary school yearbooks and learned of all the ways mothers spell Emmaleigh, Caylee, Sydnee, Jordynne and other names that once had common, accepted spellings.
Which brings us to trends in names. If you look at my old yearbooks, you will see guys named Jim, Roger, Gary, Bob, Rick and Don. Girls often are Sharon, Dorothy, Debbie, Gail and Diana — names that almost feel extinct now. But so are names from the 1800s, like Nehemiah, Permelia, Sylvester and Pollyanna.
The old joke was that Democrats name their kids after their favorite entertainers, while Republicans name their kids after the side of the family with the most money. In the 1970s, names from television characters seemed to be popular. And I’ve often noted that people with money tend to give their children names that more often than not sound like family names.
Most people don’t get many chances to name another person, so names are important. You don’t want to give a child a name he or she will want to change. Of course, a person’s name doesn’t mean nearly as much as his or her character. Yet thinking about names can be fun, and children can live up to or down to the names we give them.
All in all, I like the idea of having an elf queen in the family.