West Virginia Route 10 south of Huntington is turning into West Virginia 2 north of Huntington, and that’s not necessarily a good thing.
Ohioans who drive Route 2 from Point Pleasant to Huntington have noticed a pattern of behavior by West Virginia drivers on that road. The posted speed limit is regarded as a minimum. Tailgating is expected. Double yellow lines are not always meant to be obeyed.
The new section of Route 10 from Cedar Crest Drive to Huntington High School opened a couple of months ago, and drivers on that road are starting to show the same behavior as those on Route 2. The new road is an improvement over the old one in most ways, but at times it could be too much of an improvement.
For one thing, traffic moves faster. Duh, that’s what happens when you replace a narrow, curvy road with a wider, straighter one. True, but people still make left turns off the new road onto other roads, namely Green Valley, Norwood and Mount Union. People also make left turns from those roads onto Route 10. Faster traffic on 10 makes those left turns riskier at times.
Then there is the junction of the new Norwood Road extension at Route 10. If you’re making a left, you must remember that traffic from the south is coming up and over a rise. Tall grass blocks your view.
In my case, the other day I might not have seen a car coming at me if it hadn’t had its daytime running lights on. Considering that some drivers around here don’t have DRLs and don’t turn on their headlights until it’s totally dark, that junction may take some extra care at dawn and twilight.
A week before that, I was about to turn left from Route 10 onto Norwood. I was stopped because of oncoming traffic in the other lane. My foot was on the brake and my turn signal was on (this not being inside Huntington city limits, use of turn signals is allowed).
Someone was coming up behind me at a speed that made me wonder if he or she was planning to slow down or stop before I could turn. Lucky for me, they did.
Long story short: The new road is an improvement over the old road in most ways. It will take some getting used to.
Having said that, at times I miss the old road. Older roads in this region follow the contours of the land. Where the hills bend, the roads bend. The new road is one of those highways where hills were torn down and creek beds filled to create a highway that forces its way through the land rather than following it.
Truth be told, if I had the choice of making my annual trip on Route 10 south toward Chapmanville on a newer road like this one or the existing road, I would probably choose a newer one as long as I didn’t have to make any turns onto a side road in traffic.
At times, though, I would take the old road, just as I have taken the old road from Logan to Man instead of the new four-lane.
When time is no problem, old roads are more appealing. There’s a story in every old building and in every small town, even the ones that no longer have road signs marking their existence.
You can either put the miles behind you or put them in you. When all else is equal, some of us prefer the second option.