The 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature has been announced, and again the award committee gave it to someone most of us have never heard of. My witty and thoughtful musings on vultures, photography and funeral preparation apparently didn’t touch their hearts enough.
Maybe next year.
Meanwhile, the prize remains irrelevant until it is awarded to either Gary Larson, Bill Watterson or preferably both. For those too young to have enjoyed them, Larson was the genius behind the daily one-panel strip “The Far Side” and Watterson gave us the equally brilliant “Calvin & Hobbes.”
In the 1980s and 1990s, those two strips were the best on the daily newspaper’s comics page, and they are remembered long after their creators ended them. Some strips go on too long. Some are taken over by the children of their creators when the creators retired. But Larson and Watterson ended their comics while they were at the top of their game and fans wanted more.
Because of Larson, the word “thagomizer” became an accepted scientific term. Larson found humor where science and culture met. Watterson reminded us of the joys and trials of being a youngster, mainly through Calvin’s adventures with his stuffed tiger Hobbes. They drew the most intelligent comics of the past half century if not of all time.
We fans of the two strips (although “The Far Side” was usually a single panel) have our favorites. One of my favorite Far Side strips showed two old people sitting on the front porch of their cabin in the country. Off in a field they see a cow, a snake and a squid. The woman says, “Looks like another one of those stupid Incredible Journey things.”
“Calvin and Hobbes” gave us the series “Attack of the Deranged Mutant Killer Monster Snow Goons,” but Watterson gave us the best comic finale of all time — in terms of both writing and art.
Maybe their humor doesn’t translate well, but it said things about modern life that needed to be said and in ways that people remember decades later. Both men are still alive, so there’s time for the Nobel committee to correct this error.
One thing conservative talk radio shows have in common is theme music designed to make the listener angry. Seriously.
On Twitter, people on the progressive or liberal side thrive on anger and snark.
The only conclusion is that anger sells. Anger makes the angry person feel good about himself — superior, smarter, aggrieved, more righteous. But some of us are tired of anger and shouting. The problem with constant outrage is that sooner or later you turn your outrage on your customer base, and your customers spend their time or money elsewhere.
One problem with being young is that you may have heard or read about mistakes other people have made but you have not experienced them for yourself, so you are more likely to repeat them. That may help explain why hazing still happens on college campuses.
Let’s be blunt: Hazing is stupid. That word is seldom used in this space, but it’s called for in this instance. If someone has to tell you that you shouldn’t engage in potentially fatal activity just so you will be accepted into a college fraternity, or if you think inducing someone to drink himself to death is legitimate entertainment, you’re not nearly as intelligent as you think you are.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com