It’s been about 14 months since Nucor Corp. announced it would invest about $2.7 billion in a new sheet steel mill along West Virginia 2 about 28 miles north of downtown Huntington. That number has since grown to $3.1 billion.
There’s all sorts of activity going on around the site, but not much on the big flat area where the mill itself will be built. Things will pick up sooner or later. It’s not like the project is going away. The good stuff is about to begin.
Land purchases
The first land acquisition Nucor made after the announcement was the mill site itself. In April 2022, Nucor paid Appalachian Power $13.3 million for about 1,357 acres between the Ohio River and W.Va. 2. According to records in the Mason County clerk’s office, Nucor has made 33 real estate purchases totaling $29,335,092 for 1,781.4421 acres. That averages about $16,471 per acre.
With those purchases, Nucor owns about 2.78 square miles of Mason County.
The initial purchase was the largest in both price and acreage. Nucor has made three other purchases of $1 million or more. Its second-largest purchase came in October — $4,974,582 for 256.3387 acres.
A busy place
While very little activity has occurred on that first parcel Nucor bought, things are moving on the other side of W.Va. 2. One area near Hereford Lane has been cleared and about a dozen portable office buildings have been installed. From the presence of utility hookups in a vacant area, it seems more are coming.
A little to the north, next to a church and cemetery, another former farm field has been cleared. One morning last week, dump trucks made constant entries and exits to the property. As they dumped their loads, a grader leveled out the rock. The trucks bore the logo of Letart Sand and Gravel, which has a yard at Gallipolis Ferry, about 7.5 miles up the road. One empty truck heading back for more gravel Wednesday morning encountered at least two loaded trucks heading to the site at Apple Grove.
About three miles below Apple Grove, at the community of Ashton, is the eastern terminus of Ashton-Upland Road, the cross-country route to Milton. A trip of less than a quarter of a mile out that road reveals plenty of earthmoving activity underway.
Groundbreaking?
Normal protocol in these matters would have dictated a groundbreaking ceremony before so much construction got under way. But this is not a normal project. For one thing, it’s big. That means lots of permits to be obtained. At last word, all state permits had been issued, but Nucor was waiting on one or more federal permits.
Then there’s the problem of scheduling the ceremony. The weather in fall, winter and early spring is unpredictable. In November you run into the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. January, February and early March are dominated by the legislative session; it would be a lot to ask the governor and legislators to give up one of the 60 days allotted to the session. With two U.S. senators and members of the U.S. House of Representatives who would want to be on the stage, that’s a lot of calendars to synchronize.
But it should be getting done soon if Nucor wants to hold off construction on the mill until after the ceremony.
What happens next
As noted elsewhere in today’s newspaper, Nucor has been known to bring in construction workers from other areas for its large projects. Part of that is understandable. If you’re spending $3.1 billion on a steel mill, you want to deal with people you know who have delivered for you.
The thing is that the state of West Virginia is spending money on infrastructure improvements to accommodate Nucor. If too much out-of-state labor is used, West Virginians will feel betrayed. Their elected officials might not say it, but people in the working class will.
Thus it’s important for Nucor to hold to its intention to hire as much local labor as possible. Installing steel-making equipment probably takes expertise that’s not available in this region, but we have plenty of people who know how to move dirt and assemble buildings.
It’s been a while since the local building trades have used their giant inflatable rat to protest nonunion labor on construction sites. Will they make their presence known before or during the groundbreaking ceremony? We’ll have to see.
Regionally, the plant provides opportunities and challenges. Construction should begin soon on a sewage treatment system for southern Mason County. Nucor’s presence made funding for that long-planned project available. Nucor’s internet needs should improve service in that regard in the area.
The big question is what happens with W.Va. 2. State officials have been reluctant to tell The Herald-Dispatch if any plans are in the works to improve the road between Huntington and Point Pleasant. Adding 800 permanent jobs at Apple Grove when the mill opens will put new strain on a road that is too narrow in some places, not that well maintained in others and plagued with speeding drivers in others.
One big problem with W.Va. 2 is at Glenwood. When the Ohio River rises to flood stage, W.Va. 2 at Glenwood is the state highway in this area to go under water. Perhaps Nucor will give the state reason to address that problem.
Who knows what surprise announcements our public officials are saving for the groundbreaking announcement. We’ll have to wait and see what happens between now and then and immediately after.
Nucor could bring a lot of changes to this region. In the next 14 months we should get a better idea of what those changes will be.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.