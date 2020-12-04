To those of us who grew up with them — or, according to our parents, must have been born in one because we never close the door — barns are special.
An old barn has a special odor to it. It’s a mix of hay and straw with a touch or more of cow manure. If you were privileged enough to spend your childhood and your younger years stacking hay or hanging tobacco, you’ll recognize it.
A good barn endures for generations. In our climate, though, nothing made of wood lasts forever. Over time, this area is losing some of its old barns.
We get nostalgic when we see a Mail Pouch barn demolished or fall over from neglect. There were at least two on Ohio 7 between Proctorville and Gallipolis. One was torn down recently, and the other could be in its last days as well. One at Glenwood along West Virginia 2 either was demolished or burned down a few years ago.
There are still a few Mail Pouch barns in Lawrence County, Ohio, and one along West Virginia 75 in Wayne County. There’s one along West Virginia 2 near Gallipolis Ferry that is probably the most photographed barn in this area. If you want to catch it at its best, be there on a cloudless day about an hour after sunrise.
But not every memorable barn was a Mail Pouch barn. Some are or were landmarks in their area. And there were plenty on private roads back up in the hollers that you couldn’t see from the paved road.
A really good barn had a corn crib nearby, but that’s a story for another day.
The fact that barns are disappearing is a sign that farming and agriculture are no longer important to our regional economy. Yes, people talk about the need for locally sourced food, but talk doesn’t pay the bills. Farming is a capital-intensive business requiring land, equipment and, of course, one or more barns.
My frequent trips up Route 7 and Route 2 often include checking on the condition of the older barns. Some barns require an occasional photo for my archives or for posting on social media.
Such posts often draw the most comments. A few years ago I posted a photo from 1988 of the Mail Pouch barn near Eureka, Ohio (also known locally as Chambersburg). That one photo brought several dozen comments ranging from local characters who were long gone to remembrances of local moonshiners.
For most of us who grew up in the country, a good barn was a necessity. One of my regrets in raising my children is that they didn’t have a barn to play in or, knowing one of my sons, to get in trouble in.
Every now and then an old building in town is scheduled for demolition to make way for something new. Sometimes a public outcry urges the community to save the old building because it’s historic. Barns are historic, too, in their own way.