Last week I received an assignment from my boss — Executive Editor Lee Wolverton, not my 2-year-old granddaughter, Aubrey. I was to watch the 1976 movie “All the President’s Men,” which was about how two reporters from the Washington Post uncovered the Watergate scandal.
By today’s standards, the movie was a slow-paced political thriller with few thrills because we all know how it turned out, and we all know who the mysterious “Deep Throat” was.
Robert Redford turned in an acceptable performance as reporter Bob Woodward, and Dustin Hoffman gave a much better performance as reporter Carl Bernstein. Jason Robards was good as editor Ben Bradlee. The one character I wanted to see more of, though, was a car.
Redford’s character drove a small blue car that looked pretty cramped on the inside. It definitely wasn’t an American car, but it was one I don’t recall ever seeing in person. It was too new to have been a Toyota Toyopet, so my best guess was maybe a Volvo or a Saab. According to the International Movie Car Database, it was a 1967 Volvo 122 S. Yes, some of us look for these things when we watch old movies.
My favorite character in the movie, though, was the Post newsroom. It looked much like the old Herald-Dispatch newsroom of the 1970s and 1980s before everything moved to the internet. Phone books and folders filled with papers were everywhere. Most desks had very little free space because of all the papers. For the record, in those days I was known to have the messiest desk here, although reporter Tim R. Massey gave me good competition. Journalists of my generation are (were) pack rats. It’s better to have a document and not need it than need it and not have it.
In one scene Woodward rummages through phone books and printed copies of Who’s Who as he tracked down a person of interest. I had almost forgotten Who’s Who existed. We had those at The Herald-Dispatch in the old days. It was one of those things that you looked through sometimes to see if anyone you knew was important enough to merit an entry. Today the gold standard is whether you have a Wikipedia entry.
The Post newsroom in the movie was a noisy place, too, just as the old newsroom here was when people communicated by phone or by yelling across the room. In my early years here we still used typewriters to make photo assignments, which added to the noise.
One difference between the newsroom in the movie and the newsroom here was they didn’t have much cigarette smoke. About half the people in our old newsroom smoked, and around 6 p.m. the haze could get as thick as a fog.
In the early 1960s, our newsroom had a cigarette machine, but it was gone by the mid-1970s.
But things change. Technology has reduced the paper and the noise, and health concerns got rid of the tobacco smoke. We’re expected to be quieter now — less yelling. Changes in the business model for newspapers have reduced the number of people needed to produce them, which added to the decreased noise level.
Sometimes I wish I had today’s tools when I started in this business back in the 1970s, but for the most part I’m glad I was able to participate in it in those days.
There’s another thing about the movie and Watergate in general. People in the 1970s looked upon the actions of the Committee to Re-Elect the President as a terrible thing. Now, those dirty tricks are commonplace, and the Watergate participants would be considered amateurs today.