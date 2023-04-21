A few days ago, I looked up the obituary of an ancestor. It said he died at age 88. According to the obit, he operated a grocery store and was a huckster.
Huckster?
I tend to think of a huckster as being someone who aggressively tries to sell me something I don’t want or didn’t know I needed.
But “huckster” has another meaning that has been lost to time. A huckster is a seller of small items. He can go door-to-door or sell from a small store. Which means in my youth, when I went into the woods to pick blackberries, gooseberries or pawpaws to sell, or when I sold vegetables out of my small garden, I was a huckster, too.
Language changes, and so does newspaper writing. If you’ve spent much time reading old newspapers, you see a different approach to news stories in attitude and in writing.
Obituaries could be fun if TMI by today’s standards. One of my ancestors had one. It seems he died on a Saturday night after an evening of heavy drinking. He left the tavern and lay down beside a railroad track to sleep it off. A train came by, and a steel bar sticking out from a car struck him on the head and killed him. The obit was significantly more descriptive and graphic than that, but I’m not sure management would appreciate our printing the details here.
I’m guessing his obit was written by an ex-wife because of this sentence: “He was clever and industrious when sober, but was addicted to drink.”
Who includes details like that in modern obituaries?
Police news today is heavily sanitized for a number of reasons — some I agree with and some I don’t. Some stories from way back went into too much detail for my taste, but they did entertain — tragic as they may have been.
The newspaper in Gallipolis, Ohio, had an article about a teen-age girl who suffered an unfortunate accident. In today’s police blotter, it would be something like, “Injury and unlawful discharge of firearm.” The story was that she was flirting with a boy when she held out a bucket and challenged him to shoot it. The shy young fellow was so overwhelmed by the girl’s attention that couldn’t keep his hand steady and shot her in the leg by accident.
The old newspapers were full of community news that would be considered largely irrelevant today. It was the kind of thing you might share on Facebook: Charlie and Ethel Walters visited Knute and Mary Wilson after church and shared Sunday dinner. In college my instructor called that “telephone book journalism.” You get everyone’s name in the paper at least once a year. It sounds hokey to practitioners of “serious” journalism, but it did sell papers.
Somewhere between then and now we here at the paragraph factory have lost some of that commitment to detail. We’re close to losing that ability to tell a good tale — to have fun and to be entertaining to the point of being provocative.
Sure, I’ve read stuff in those old papers that make me cringe. If I tried putting some of it in today’s edition, I would be sent to HR. But the old papers are worth a read, and how I would like to sit down with a news writer from 1923 and share stories of what we’ve seen and done — and read our differing accounts of that conversation.