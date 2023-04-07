A few thoughts as spring pushes winter out of our area:
R.I.P. REDBUD: My redbud tree is dead.
April is my favorite month, and one reason is that the redbud trees usually bloom this month, giving color to a landscape that has so lacked it for months. In my area, it seems the storm the night of Friday, March 31, was what the redbuds needed to show their color on Saturday, April 1. But not the tree in my front yard. It was a wonderful coincidence, if you believe in coincidences.
For the past few years, I’ve spent many April evenings studying and photographing the buds as they appeared and as they turned into flowers. But this week I went to look at my tree, and it had no leaves and no red buds. Last year the tree had a few buds on it, but nothing like what it had in 2020 and before. It never recovered from the dual ice storms of 2021. When I went to check it this week, I pulled on a small branch and it broke off like the dead stick it was.
To quote Harry Crewson, former acting president of Ohio University, “It’s always a shame to lose a good tree.”
RAIL OUTLOOK: This being April, publicly traded companies will soon release their financial results for the first quarter of the year. What happens when railroads issue their reports could be interesting.
CSX will release its results and have its conference call with investment analysts on April 20. Norfolk Southern releases its results and has its call on April 26.
Since the Norfolk Southern derailment at East Palestine, Ohio, in February, safety could be more of a topic on those calls than normal. Since the East Palestine incident, it seems any derailment is national news now.
Last week, Norfolk Southern issued this service update:
“Last December we announced a new strategy built around reliable and resilient service for our customers as an enduring competitive advantage for Norfolk Southern. We remain committed to that strategy and confident in its execution. Over the last several weeks, however, an unrelated series of factors have combined to negatively affect the quality of the service we are providing customers. These include the East Palestine derailment and subsequent track removal for remediation, a bridge outage, weather-related challenges, and the implementation of measures to enhance service reliability and safety. The resulting changes have led to a short-term disruption in our terminal dwell and train speed in the merchandise and bulk networks. As the benefits of these changes materialize, we are confident we will see service improve over the next few months.”
We might also hear executives explain how their recent acceptance of the fact that train workers need sick days the same as office workers will affect customer service and finances.
BOATS RENAMED: If you’re down by the river, you might see a couple of Marathon Petroleum boats bearing new names. One is the West Virginia. The other is the Huntington.
Marathon tends to name its boats for the places where it has terminals or other marine operations. It’s nice to see this area have its turn in getting names on boats.
Amherst Madison, with its home office near Charleston, has boats bearing the names West Virginia and Ohio, among others. It also has the prettiest boat on the river, that being the Charleston.
American Electric Power once had the Mountain State and the Buckeye State, but those have been sold and renamed by their new owners.