A few thoughts that wander through my mind every now and then:
BEZOS AND WALTON: When Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was in Huntington in 2000 to announce the company would build a customer service center here, he invited me out to Seattle to tour the company’s headquarters. The Herald-Dispatch sent me there, but Bezos was out of town that week.
So Bezos sent me a copy of the Time Magazine issue that named him its Person of the Year. He autographed the cover and included the words “Customers rule.”
Walmart founder Sam Walton visited the Tri-State when the Sam’s Club store near South Point, Ohio, opened for business. Walton was known for telling his employees that the customer can fire you at any time for any reason, so keeping them happy and providing them with what they need was their prime directive.
What those two billionaires said should come to mind in the debate over whether the Legislature should allow parents’ tax money to follow their children to private schools or to homeschooling. West Virginia wouldn’t have this debate if parents thought schools were providing the education their tax money is paying for.
Few debates dealing with the state’s public school system address whether children should be getting more education for their money — about whether customers rule or whether parents should fire their local schools. It’s assumed that schools perform adequately given what parents send them. But are they?
Are eighth graders reading at grade level, or are they solving math problems their parents did? Are high school students in college prep sequences taught how to research and write papers with footnotes? Do kids memorize the Preamble to the Constitution or the Gettysburg Address? Can they draw a treble clef? Would they recognize an iambic pentameter if they saw one?
In the old days, that’s what was expected of us at the small rural school I attended. But that was then, and the expectations were different. On the other hand, kids coming out of public schools tend to be wiser about a large number of adult things than my peers were, so maybe not all change is bad. But it’s not always good, either. It depends on what’s expected of students in their next stage of life.
WORDLE: A year ago, many of my social media contacts were posting their Wordle scores daily, but now almost no one does. Has the fad run its course, or do people just not share how they’re doing? I thought about this as I was playing Minesweeper.
SECURITY: One Tuesday morning last month I had to make a trip to the Wayne County Courthouse to pick up a certified copy of a document a family member needed for her job. I had gone there Monday morning, but I forgot it was the Columbus Day holiday. The courthouse was closed, so a second trip was necessary.
One thing surprised me when I walked in: no security telling me to empty my pockets and walk through a metal detector.
Usually when we enter government buildings at the federal, state or county level, we’re treated as possible terrorists or mass shooters. But not in Wayne County. It was a refreshing change.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-
