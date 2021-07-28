The first of this month, a friend who grew up near me posted a photo on Facebook. It was a pair of work boots, a helmet and a United Mine Workers of America ballcap accompanied by a single word: RETIRED.
Already? We were in the same grade all through school. He lived a couple of miles down the road from me. We rode the same school bus for nearly 12 years. Our birthdays aren’t that far apart. And he was retiring?
Apparently a lot of people who attended high school with me are getting old, even those one, two or three years behind me.
Retirement must be nice if you achieve it.
The problem for journalists is that we can’t retire. We can quit working and go on Social Security, but we can’t retire. We have this compulsion to tell stories to anyone who will listen and for as long as they will listen. We keep at it until our bodies or our minds tell us to give it up.
If I ever go to another high school reunion, I’ll probably be the only person there still working in some form or another, whether it’s our 50th, 60th or 75th. When you’ve done the same thing for four or five decades, it’s a hard habit to break.
n n n
A few weeks ago I was at the boat ramp at Athalia, Ohio, to get a photo of a Crounse Corp. towboat coming down the river in the golden hour before sunset. A man about my age was there fishing, and somehow we got to talking about boats. He said he worked a long time ago on Ohio River Co. boats, so we traded stories we had experienced and heard about (river jargon alert) turtlebacks and Dravo builds.
Ever notice how people tend to define themselves by their stories? Many of us have incidents or places in our lives that we need to talk about again and again because they let other people know who we are. As Mark Twain said (paraphrased), let me make a nation’s myths and I won’t care who makes its laws.
That’s one reason people take statues of Confederate generals so seriously. Without words, those statues tell a story about what the people who erected them value. Those people are gone now, and many people now don’t want to hear those stories. They want to replace them with stories they can frame themselves.
The Nativity scene at Christmas — common in public places at one time, now not so much — is a parallel situation.
The question is whose story will dominate the public square (physically and digitally), and who will decide.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.
