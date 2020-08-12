A few years ago I was writing a business story about something going on in this area — Kinetic Park, an expansion at a local business, or something. The story needed a phrase to put the news in context. I thought about it for a minute and came up with a brilliant way to describe it: an engine of economic growth.
Oh, how smug and pleased with myself I was.
But five seconds later the thought came into my head that I’m not that gifted with words. So I checked our archives and found that “engine of economic growth” had been used so much that it had become overused. It was trite. It was a new cliche.
And cliches are things writers are taught to avoid like the plague.
In the past few weeks, the coronavirus situation has been an engine of same-think growth. Has anyone else noticed that cities, states or nations haven’t experienced an increase in positive test results or deaths in the past month? They haven’t seen rises, bumps, nudges, swells, waves, deluges, upturns, escalations or hikes. They’ve all seen surges.
I’ll admit I didn’t notice this until we ran an editorial a few days ago noting the surge in cases elsewhere. After that, I noticed “surge” was everywhere.
A few election cycles ago, everyone talked about candidates’ gravitas. No one worries about gravitas anymore. Before that, charisma was a big deal. No longer.
There are those who believe the media establishment sends out memos or has meetings where they determine what the narrative is or what the buzzword will be this week. Everyone is supposed to follow the lead and use those words to drive the established point home.
If those meetings are real, I’ve never been invited. If the memos exist telling us all to write about the “surge,” I’m not important enough to get one.
No, “surge” is a rarely used word that fit the situation at one point. It sounded so good we all had to use it. It wasn’t a conscious decision any more than pronouncing “creek” as “crick” (the proper way, actually) is until a person is called out on it.
It’s something in the background that you adopt without thinking about it. It’s like that time several years ago when I was making hamburgers for the family. I divided a pound of meat into four patties. Wait a minute, I thought; where did I get the idea a hamburger was supposed to use a quarter pound of ground beef? From ads, of course. I had been trained to think that way about burgers without realizing it.
“Surge” has gravitas (dignity, seriousness) that “increase” doesn’t. It has charisma (attractiveness or charm) that “hike” and “escalate” don’t.
“Surge” comes and goes. Remember when we all bought surge protectors for our computers or when President George W. Bush announced a surge in Iraq?
Soon we will tire of writing about surges. We’ll move on to the next trendy word. If the establishment has decided what that word is, they haven’t told us here at The Herald-Dispatch about it yet.