While the United States embraces renewable energy sources, nations in central and eastern Europe are putting their money on nuclear power.
This week, the government of Poland and the Westinghouse Electric Co. announced they had signed a deal Wednesday for pre-design cooperation on Poland’s first nuclear power plant using Westinghouse technology.
Poland’s minister for climate and environment, Anna Moskwa, and U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski signed the deal in Warsaw during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden. According to the Associated Press, Poland is adding renewable sources, but it still gets almost 70% of its energy from black and brown coal.
A news release issued by Westinghouse in November 2022 said the Polish government had selected Westinghouse’s AP1000 nuclear reactor technology for its nuclear program.
Westinghouse says its AP1000 nuclear reactor has fully passive safety systems and a small footprint. Two AP1000 units are under construction near Augusta, Georgia, and are scheduled to be in production relatively soon. Four are setting operational performance records in China, and four more are under construction there, according to Westinghouse. The technology has been selected for two more units in China and nine units in Ukraine, and it is under consideration at multiple other sites in Central and Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, and in the United States, the release said.
The takeaway is that some European power producers are looking at replacing coal with nuclear power. The move may be driven as much by strategic considerations as environmental ones as the region seeks to be less dependent on Russia for power plant fuel. Germany, though, still plans to shut down its last three remaining nuclear reactors no later than April 15 of this year.
Here in the United States, nuclear power is frowned upon for environmental (that is, waste storage) and financial reasons. The project in Georgia mentioned in the Westinghouse release is part of that.
The Associated Press reported this week that Georgia Power Co. has again delayed the projected startup for two new units at its Vogtle nuclear power plant near Augusta, saying its share of the costs will rise by an additional $200 million. The total cost of the project to build a third and fourth reactor at Vogtle will cost all its owners more than $30 billion.
Georgia Power said the Unit 3 reactor is now likely to reach a self-sustaining nuclear reaction, a stage called criticality, in March or April. That’s the last major waypoint before commercial operation.
The company said it was also pushing back its completion dates for Unit 4, citing slower-than-planned testing. Georgia Power says it will now spend a projected $10.6 billion on construction costs, not counting some financing costs, according to the AP.
The Vogtle project is the last planned project in the United States using traditional technology such as the Westinghouse A1000. Newer planned projects rely on experimental small modular reactor technology.
The question is how green nuclear technology is, although it certainly comes closer to fitting the definition of “green” than coal does. Here in the United States, nuclear plants tend to suffer cost overruns during construction, and the memories of Three Mile Island and Fukushima have soured some people on the attractiveness of nuclear technology.
If the goal is to supply a nation’s power needs as those needs increase, it’s clear that renewables aren’t up to the task 24/7. And if fossil fuels are undesirable, nuclear is the only option with present technology. Eastern and central Europe have acknowledged that fact.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.