Random thoughts from a temporarily overloaded mind:
Before there was Rush Limbaugh, there was Paul Harvey.
Limbaugh’s death a few weeks ago brought back memories of Paul Harvey, who ruled political commentary on AM radio in his heyday.
I discovered Harvey in the early 1970s on WTCR-AM, and I listened to him for a decade afterward. As it happened, in the late 1970s and middle 1980s my drive in to work coincided with his “Paul Harvey News and Comment” program in the noon hour.
We had plenty of commentary on public radio in those days, and I listened to it, too, but Harvey’s style felt aimed more at the small-town listener than the metropolitan and highbrow audience NPR catered to.
Harvey was in Huntington briefly in 1985 when he was a passenger on the Mississippi Queen passenger boat when it made its first trip this far up the Ohio River. A photographer told me he saw Harvey was on board, so I found him and we had a brief chat.
In some respects, Harvey paved the way for Limbaugh’s success in the field of political commentary.
Harvey had his best run when AM radio was required to carry local news. It was a different and better time for various forms of local media — both broadcast and print.
Speaking of Harvey’s heyday ...
Forty years ago you almost couldn’t find a metered on-street parking spot in downtown Huntington on a weekday. Now you almost choose your spot on most days. There are many reasons for that, but the end result is that fewer people feel the need to be downtown during the day.
On to other things …
Some of us have neat desks at work or home. Some of us have cluttered desks. Mine is of the cluttered variety, to put it mildly, although it is not nearly as cluttered as it was in the days before email and social media. That was when snail mail and faxes flooded this place with paper. As someone asked, if a cluttered desk is a sign of a cluttered mind, what is an empty desk a sign of?
Road rage allows people to unleash their inner bullies without fear of being identified or of suffering consequences. One thing I learned as a child is that you don’t want to punch someone in the nose if you’re not ready to take a punch yourself. Road rage allows us — most of the time — to throw that punch without having to take one. Now I wonder if the same people who practice rage on the road spend the rest of their time trolling people on Twitter.
It’s strange seeing school buses back on the road in West Virginia, although it shouldn’t be. They were gone so long I almost forgot they were supposed to be on the road at this time of year.
Does anyone else find themselves unable to remember the last time the mailman delivered an AOL CD?
Today is St. Patrick’s Day. If I drank alcohol, I would raise a glass to the late Dave McGuire, a feisty Irishman who taught me a lot about street-level reporting in my younger days. Dave used to take St. Patrick’s Day off work and sit in his back yard in Ironton drinking green beer.
Finally, spring is almost here. A month from now our trees will be green and the countryside will come back to life. That’s good.