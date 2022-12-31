Here on the last day of the year, professional opinion writers are expected to write a year-end review. My own plans were to list a dozen or so news stories and include a comment about each — praise, condemnation, snark, whatever.
My list included COVID mask mandates, a possible Marshall University law school, construction on Interstate 64 and the like. But I can’t do it. My reservoir of praise and sarcasm has run now and must be refilled. So I guess my look back at 2022 will have to be summed up by two photos in my albums at home.
My favorite river photo of the year is one of my oldest son at the public boat ramp in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, with his daughter. It was about six weeks from her third birthday. The picture was taken from behind them, so you can’t see their faces. Her blonde hair is in pigtails (“piggies,” she calls them). She’s clutching a Disney character doll in her left hand as she stares out into the Ohio River watching a boat called the MAP Runner go by pushing a barge.
The three of us were there because Aubrey had developed an interest in boats. The week before she had been in a car with her mommy as they crossed a bridge from Ohio into West Virginia. She saw a boat pushing barges and wanted to know more about them. Thus, when I visited them the following weekend, we had to go to Catlettsburg, where there’s always a boat or two to be seen.
On a family level, my best picture was of my other two grandchildren — a girl age 9 and a boy, 3. They had been playing in my back yard when I captured an image of her standing behind him, her arms holding his shoulders and both of them laughing. They still enjoy each other’s company.
That’s what I remember about 2022, and those are the images I’ll carry in my mind as well as in my photo albums. This year wasn’t just about elections, road construction, the collapse of the Cincinnati Reds or all those other things that fill the pages of a newspaper. My year was about the triumphs, joys and struggles of the people closest to me. Politics and stuff like that are important but only as they affect my family, my friends and my community.
A few years ago someone I worked with said she thought the most important building in West Virginia is the State Capitol. I didn’t say anything, but I disagreed. The most important building in West Virginia is whatever buildings my wife, children and grandchildren are in at the time.
I look forward to 2023 — mainly the part that comes after winter’s end. When you get to a certain age, you understand that any trip around the sun could be your last, so you want to make the most of it while you can.
I’ll keep a watch on politics, road construction and that other stuff, but they’re only a means to an end. My primary hope is that my cute, charming, brilliant, clever, stubborn and ornery grandchildren have a year of growth and happiness. Their parents, too, of course. And that I’m here to do my part to make it so.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.
