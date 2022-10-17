FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gestures while speaking to journalists at the Osipovichi training ground during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills near Osipovichi , Belarus, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Lukashenko this week once again accused Ukraine of planning to attack it and announced creating a joint grouping of troops with Moscow, a move that stocked fears that Belarusian army could join Russian forces in Ukrainian trenches. (AP Photo, File)
BELARUS: Ukraine may not have been Vladimir Putin’s only target in the ongoing war. The Russian president is using the war against Ukraine to reclaim the grip Moscow once had on the nation of Belarus.
News reports out of eastern Europe say trainloads of Russian troops are headed for Belarus. Supposedly they are there to secure that nation’s border with Ukraine, but others, naturally, fear they will be used alongside Belarussian troops to invade Ukraine from the north.
According to the BBC and other outlets, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not popular with a large segment of Belarusian society, and there have been a number of activities by Belarusians to sabotage the infrastructure Russia needs to use Belarus as a base. Some Belarusians are fighting as part of the Ukraine military against Russia.
“The Belarusian army is weak and demotivated, and it is not willing to fight with Ukraine, which means that (Belarus dictator Alexander) Lukashenko will try to give Putin anything but Belarusian soldiers,” Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “Lukashenko is letting Putin know: ‘I will help, but I won’t fight.’”
Belarus was part of the old Soviet Union. Since the USSR dissolved, the nation has been closely allied with Moscow. But now Lukashenko could find that his nation is more of a vassal to Russia than an ally.
Putin has long stated his desire to bring Belarus into the Russian Federation. The invasion of Ukraine may give him the opportunity he needs to do just that.
DEER: We have too many deer in this area. Last Sunday night I was driving home from a family event when a small deer jumped out of a ditch line. It hit the front corner of my truck and went under the wheels on the driver’s side. I stopped immediately and checked my truck for damage as best I could in the dark and saw something the deer might have caused.
The deer itself was nowhere to be seen. It’s not unusual for a deer that’s been hit by a vehicle to run off, collapse and die nearby.
Monday morning on my way into the office I was behind a pickup that hit a deer. The deer flew into the air, as did part of the pickup’s front end. The deer ran into the woods as I slowly pulled around the other driver and rolled down my window. He signaled he was OK, so I went on to work.
When I told a coworker here at The Herald-Dispatch about my deer hit, she told of how she almost struck one in town recently.
Last week’s event was the second deer I have hit. Every member of my family but one has hit one. I drive slowly on country roads and some streets in town because deer are everywhere.
State Farm ranks West Virginia as the state where you’re at most risk for hitting a deer. Kentucky ranks 20th and Ohio ranks 22nd. Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina are also high-risk states for hitting deer.
Just wait until elk migrate this way from Mingo County. Hitting one of those things should be fun.
We have so many deer because hunters like deer. A former member of the West Virginia Legislature told me that the one agency legislators don’t mess with is the Division of Natural Resources because of hunters’ and fishermen’s political clout.
Not long ago hunters could go in the woods during deer season and not see one. Now the things are so numerous they invade urban areas. There has to be a balance somewhere so hunters can enjoy their pastime while the rest of us don’t have to drive in fear of deer-car collisions every time we’re on the road.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.
