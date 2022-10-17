The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Russia Ukraine War Belarus
Buy Now

FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gestures while speaking to journalists at the Osipovichi training ground during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills near Osipovichi , Belarus, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Lukashenko this week once again accused Ukraine of planning to attack it and announced creating a joint grouping of troops with Moscow, a move that stocked fears that Belarusian army could join Russian forces in Ukrainian trenches. (AP Photo, File)

 STR

BELARUS: Ukraine may not have been Vladimir Putin’s only target in the ongoing war. The Russian president is using the war against Ukraine to reclaim the grip Moscow once had on the nation of Belarus.

News reports out of eastern Europe say trainloads of Russian troops are headed for Belarus. Supposedly they are there to secure that nation’s border with Ukraine, but others, naturally, fear they will be used alongside Belarussian troops to invade Ukraine from the north.

Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you