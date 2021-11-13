A few random thoughts to begin the weekend:
U.S. 35 is the direct route from Columbus, Ohio, to points south. Decades ago, transportation officials in Ohio and West Virginia began the process of making the two-lane road four lanes from its southern terminus near St. Albans, West Virginia, to Chillicothe, Ohio, where traffic takes U.S. 23 north to Columbus. Ohio officials took the project further and extended the four-lane road to the Dayton area
Ohio finished its part of the project years ago. West Virginia’s part was a bit more difficult. The terrain was hillier and funding wasn’t always available. It took time, but this week it was finished as the final 15-mile four-lane segment in Putnam and Mason counties opened to traffic.
Before the first four-lane segment in West Virginia opened, driving U.S. 35 could be considered an adventure. A car could be moving along at the 55 mph speed limit when suddenly a Freightliner’s grille would fill the rear-view mirror. And up ahead a tractor pulling an oversize piece of farm machinery would complete the sandwich.
Heavy truck traffic mixed with farm machinery and automobile traffic made for hazardous driving, similar to how overloaded coal trucks made the Tolsia Highway in Wayne County dangerous at times. The Tolsia Highway became safer when the Legislature stepped in to regulate overweight trucks. The collapse of the coal industry finished that job.
The new four-lane in Putnam and Mason counties will take trucks off the two-lane, making it safer for casual drivers. The road passes through some interesting farm country and is a nice drive for people who prefer scenery to the sterile rush of freeways.
Kanawha Valley history fans will remember that U.S. 35 once was on the other side of the Kanawha River. The numbers changed after the Silver Bridge collapsed in 1967 and the Silver Memorial Bridge opened two years later. The Silver Bridged dropped traffic from Ohio into downtown Point Pleasant. The new bridge routes traffic from Ohio onto the other side of the Kanawha. What had been W.Va. 17 became U.S. 35, and the old U.S. 35 became part of W.Va. 62.
A lot of people were disappointed this autumn’s leaves were not up to their usual brilliance. Last week’s frost may have changed that. The past couple of mornings I’ve been out and about with my camera in the first hour after sunrise — called the golden hour because sunlight tends to the yellow part of the spectrum at that time. The leaves I saw looked pretty good. Very colorful.
We get a few days of color before the trees are bare and the landscape goes to sleep again.
Speaking of fall, one of my favorite movie opening sequences is the Gene Hackman movie “Hoosiers,” where he drives his 1951 Chevrolet through Indiana in October of that year. Although the movie was set in a time before I was born, the roads, the old steel bridge, the vehicles, the colors, the landscape, the buildings, the clothes and so much remind me of this area into the mid-1960s.
They say nostalgia sells, and this opening sequence sold me.