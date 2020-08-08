The late Willie Wilson referred to the area around the mouth of the Big Sandy River as Sand-O Harbor. As the general manager of what was then Merdie Boggs & Sons harbor service in the 1980s, Wilson saw a lot of boats moving around there.
There at Catlettsburg, Kentucky, and at Virginia Point Park in Kenova, you can see the line haul boats that push full tows of 15 barges while passing through. There are the smaller boats that work the harbor, moving barges around docks and arranging them for the line haul boats to move.
You can see Marathon Petroleum boats take petroleum barges in and out of the Big Sandy. Sometimes you will see a boat push a loaded coal barge out of the Big Sandy or an empty one up to a coal dock.
Across the river in the South Point, Ohio, area, you can see boats on drydocks being repaired or perhaps undergoing a Coast Guard inspection.
Tuesday evening I was in Kenova and Catlettsburg to see a boat with a new name. It was the Amherst, a 1970s-era boat formerly known as the Capt. Bill Stewart of American Commercial Barge Line and before that of American Electric Power. A boat with a new name requires tracking down and photographing. As it turns out, I missed the opportunity for a good photo of the Amherst, but there were plenty of other boats there that evening.
It was in the golden hour — that time just before sunset or after sunrise when the sunlight has a soft yellowish glow. It’s not often you see that many boats moving around Sand-O harbor in the golden hour. There was no way a person like me was going to waste the chance to photograph that many boats in light like that.
When people see me shooting photos of the boats, they often ask questions. How much does a coal barge hold? About 1,500 to 1,700 tons, which is the same as 15 to 17 railroad cars. How deep is the Ohio River at Huntington? About 25 feet at the 6th Street bridge, according to what the Army Corps of Engineers told me in 1995 when the old bridge was demolished. Where is that boat going? I can guess, but I really don’t know.
The Tri-State area is a hub for several forms of transportation, and if you look around often enough you learn what to look for to see how the economy is going. Reading river traffic is the same as keeping an eye on train traffic or noting the number and kinds of tractor-trailers on the road. Sometimes it’s what you see. Sometimes it’s what you don’t see.
Here, we have welders, painters and others who repair boats and barges and, from time to time, build boats. The local river industry doesn’t get a lot of recognition in part because it’s usually out of sight and it doesn’t draw attention to itself. Despite that, it remains an important part of the local economy.
And it’s a great place for river enthusiasts to be.