Labor Day weekend starts this evening, meaning the unofficial end of summer is upon us.
The equinox isn’t until Sept. 22, but for practical purposes summer is almost over. Vacation season is over, school has started back up, and people are excited about football. You could say the Reds have been eliminated from the postseason, but for all practical purposes that happened in April.
In my college years, when I walked everywhere because I didn’t have a car, the rule of thumb was that the last full week of September was when you started wearing a light jacket to your 9 a.m. classes.
Soon enough we’ll have our first frost and wonder where we put that ice scraper.
Spring is my favorite season. That’s when the countryside wakes up from its winter slumber, fields are plowed, and we put away our winter coats. Days get longer, and we spend more time outside.
Summer is fine despite the heat and humidity.
September is the bridge between the heat and drought of August to the crisp coolness of October. There’s a good balance of warm weather and cold in October to make it enjoyable despite how the days get shorter and the nights longer. In the old days I would schedule a week or two of vacation in October so I could have day trips to interesting places without having to fight the summer crowds.
One year I got up early and drove down to Augusta, Kentucky, so I could make several trips on the ferry across the Ohio River in the October morning fog.
The downside of October is all the Halloween stuff that’s in your face everywhere.
November? Other than Thanksgiving, you can have it. Trees are bare, and the weather turns cold and wet with no redeeming virtues.
Winter was bearable until I began driving. Last year’s back-to-back ice storms took down power poles and left my house without power for 15 days.
All in all, winter is the price we pay for spring, summer and fall. Winter means we don’t have alligators wandering into our swimming pools, and it means we don’t have centipedes and millipedes whose length we measure by the foot. It gives us a break from mosquitoes and chiggers. We have a few weeks where we can clear unwanted vegetation from our land without it growing back the next day.
So September is here, and it’s time to make the final preparations for cold weather. I’m never really ready for winter, though.
n n n
A few years ago I spent a few vacation days in Alaska. A local resident related how people from outside (as they call nonAlaskans) usually can take one or two winters at most there because of the long nights.
On Jan. 1 in Anchorage, the sun rises at 10:14 a.m. and sets at 3:51 p.m. That’s less than six hours of daylight.
n n n
In the years before I began driving, snow did have one advantage over rain. Your feet don’t get nearly as wet walking in snow as they do in rain. When you walk a mile or more from your home to class, that makes a difference.
And does anyone in this area use studded snow tires any more? I remember a pair I used on my first car, which was rear-wheel drive. My second car had front-wheel drive and moved through the snow much better with all-weather tires, so I more or less forgot about studded tires until now.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.
