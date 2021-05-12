Maybe I’m just getting old, but this world is in too much of a hurry. Fast food, instant coffee, video on demand. … There’s no waiting except in a baseball game, and some people want to add a clock even to that.
Every now and then on social media I see where people have read so many books this year, and they’re on pace to reach their goal of so many more before the end of this year. Me? I’ve spent the past 12 months slowly re-reading books I’ve read before, and I’ve learned new ways to appreciate them.
One was a book in the most recent Star Wars Thrawn trilogy by Timothy Zahn. Zahn created the Thrawn character for “Heir to the Empire,” a book released 30 years ago this month. The character was revived for the “Star Wars Rebels” animated TV series and referenced in the second season of the live-action “The Mandalorian.” Re-reading one book in the trilogy let me see nuances in how Zahn developed the character, and it reminded me that Zahn can make his plots a bit too complicated for my taste.
I’ve also re-read “Pirate Latitudes,” a Michael Crichton novel published after his death. It was based on a discovered manuscript, and in many places it reads as though scenes were not finished to his usual standards. It’s still a good book if you’re interested in history and sailing vessels. And, unlike “The Lost World,” it doesn’t suffer from one too many velociraptor chase scenes.
At the moment I’m doing “Blue Highways” one chapter at a time. I first read this book almost 40 years ago. My paperback copy has lost its back cover and a page or two of the index. Its front cover will probably fall off before I finish it. A simple internet search will find people who are doing their own Blue Highways journeys or who have re-traced the path author William Least Heat-Moon took in 1978. After not having read the book cover-to-cover since the late 1980s, it’s easy to see how Least Heat-Moon built his narrative. It’s also easy to see that whoever came up with the idea that nostalgia sells certainly was correct.
What’s next after “Blue Highways”? Maybe “Of Mice and Men.” That’s another one I haven’t picked up since the 1980s. Maybe “The Great Gatsby.” I had to read it for an English class in college, and I was totally unimpressed with it at the time.
How about a classic I’ve been meaning to read but haven’t: “The Grapes of Wrath”? Or something by Hemingway or Faulkner. I would like to read “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies,” but to fully understand it requires familiarity with Jane Austen’s original novel, and I’m not ready for that.
When we’re young, we’re expected to read too many books in a short amount of time. There’s no incentive to slow down and savor the details; read them, analyze them and move on to the next.
One advantage of becoming a seasoned citizen is that you can wear stripes with dots. You can wear mismatched socks if you want to. And you can take your time re-reading a good book and seeing what your younger self was in too much of a hurry to appreciate.