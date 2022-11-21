The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Lori Wolfe/The Herald-Dispatch The Tristen, a Gulf Coast tugboat, hauls components for an ethane cracker plant under construction at Monaca, Pennsylvania, past Huntington on Dec. 17, 2018.

VOTE COUNT: Arizona, Georgia and other states that can’t seem to collect and tabulate votes should come to West Virginia and see how it’s done here. This month’s general election went according to plan and without the drama seen elsewhere. Kudos are due to the Secretary of State’s Office and county clerks who pulled off this trouble-free election.

TUGBOATS: In 2018 and 2019, people saw a stream of Gulf Coast tugboats on the Ohio River, often assisted by small towboats, moving large components of an ethane cracker plant under construction at Monaca, Pennsylvania. Last week, the plant went into production.

