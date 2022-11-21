VOTE COUNT: Arizona, Georgia and other states that can’t seem to collect and tabulate votes should come to West Virginia and see how it’s done here. This month’s general election went according to plan and without the drama seen elsewhere. Kudos are due to the Secretary of State’s Office and county clerks who pulled off this trouble-free election.
TUGBOATS: In 2018 and 2019, people saw a stream of Gulf Coast tugboats on the Ohio River, often assisted by small towboats, moving large components of an ethane cracker plant under construction at Monaca, Pennsylvania. Last week, the plant went into production.
Monaca is in Beaver County, a few miles down the Ohio from Pittsburgh. Shell Polymers Monaca, owned by Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC, a subsidiary of Shell plc, occupies 384 acres formerly used by a zinc smelter. The new plant will use ethane found in natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale fields in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania to make polyethylene pellets, which can be used to make common household goods, consumer and food packaging. Polyethylene also is used in industrial and utility products.
People who watched the tugboats pull the plant’s components up the Ohio will recognize parts of the plant in photos.
In April 2017 Shell announced its decision to build the plant at Monaca after officials from the three states vied for the project. Similar plants were proposed for Wood County in West Virginia and at Dilles Bottom, Ohio, across the Ohio from Moundsville, West Virginia, on the site of a former coal-burning power plant. Developers dropped plans for the Wood County plant while a final decision has yet to be made on the Ohio project.
ENERGY PRICES: The pump price of gasoline has fallen since it reached nearly $5 a gallon this past summer. Here in the Huntington market, unleaded gasoline is selling in the $3.30-$3.45 range. It’s cheaper here than in nearby urban areas that usually have had lower prices, such as Columbus, Ohio.
But diesel fuel prices haven’t come down as much at the retail level, and the latest forecasts see prices holding steady or rising. The same is true for natural gas.
“Strong demand for ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) in October, combined with reduced global production, has resulted in lower ULSD inventories in the United States. ULSD is the most widely consumed form of distillate fuel oil,” the federal Energy Information Administration reported Monday.
“In October 2022, the United States had 25 days of supply of distillate, the fewest since 2008. U.S. days of supply between 2017 and 2021 averaged 34 days. U.S. inventories of distillate fuel oil have been below the previous five-year (2017–21) low since the start of 2022.”
While most people don’t rely on diesel fuel directly, its price affects the cost of transporting goods throughout the nation, whether by truck or rail.
Ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel is the most widely consumed form of distillate fuel oil. The category includes the form of heating oil used widely in the Northeast. Reduced refining capacity, both in the United States and internationally, is one of the main reasons for low inventories in the U.S., according to the EIA. At the same time, consumption has increased.
According to the Wall Street Journal, at least three retailers say diesel prices are causing them problems, and costs are passed on to consumers. Meanwhile, major refiners are reporting strong profits and higher stock prices while stock prices overall have fallen.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-
