West Virginia’s primary election is almost over. Votes have been cast, but nothing is official until each county’s commission sits as the Board of Canvassers, examines ballots and declares results to be official. Depending on which challenged ballots are counted, the outcome of some close races could change.
Looking at vote totals in aggregate, though, we can draw a few conclusions about how the electorate viewed this election.
Based on numbers released by the Cabell County clerk’s office and by the secretary of state, there was some interest but not much, especially in this part of the state.
Statewide, voter turnout was about 22.7%. It ranged from 43.85% in Tucker County to 10.9% in Pendleton County. Cabell County’s turnout was about 19.1%. Seven counties had a lower turnout: McDowell, 18.7%; Monongalia, 18.1%; Webster, 17.4%; Logan, 16.9%; Mercer, 15.9%; Berkeley, 15.3%; and Pendleton.
The state’s most populous counties had the lowest turnout rates. Even Kanawha County had a low turnout at only 20.0%. It could be that the end of the college academic years at Marshall University and elsewhere suppressed turnout.
At 22.6%, Putnam County came close to matching the state turnout rate. Turnout at other counties in this region were Wayne, 21.9%; Mason, 24.1%; Lincoln, 25.9%; Mingo, 21.6%; and Boone, 21.4%.
Interest in the Republican primary for the 2nd District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives probably helped drive turnout in the northern part of the state. The state’s two districts have approximately equal population, but the 2nd District race between Alex Mooney and David McKinley drew 82,656 voters, while here in the 1st District, the race between Carol Miller and her four challengers drew only 62,613 voters.
Back to Cabell County: Republicans and Democrats did their parts on Election Day, but independent voters stayed home. About 26.3% of people registered as Republicans voted, and 22.8% of Democrats did. Only 324 of Cabell County’s 13,298 voters registered as nonpartisan or as members of other parties voted — less than 2.5%. Apparently electing members to the Board of Education or to the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District didn’t interest independent voters.
Undoubtedly, once the primary results are certified, political analysts will begin compiling data about who voted and who didn’t. That will be sorted by geography, age, sex, party affiliation and whatever other information can be gleaned from voting records and matched against other databases.
Voting results will keep the number crunchers occupied for a while, but the rest of us get a break. After results are certified, election talk at the state and local levels should die down until Labor Day — except for professional politicians and people who are really, really into politics. National political talk will continue. Politics has become part of the entertainment industry, and that business never sleeps.
The rest of us will think about the people in office when we fill up our gas tanks, look for baby formula, dodge potholes or recover from the income tax bill we paid in April.
How those down-home struggles go could determine voter turnout numbers in November.