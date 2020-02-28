While the rest of the nation transitions away from coal-generated electricity, West Virginia is a state that has so far failed to embrace the potential of renewable resources.
That’s not just a media person’s opinion. It’s one shared by the CEO of a major electric utility.
Last month, Chuck Jones, CEO of FirstEnergy, participated in his company’s quarterly conference call with investment analysts following the release of FirstEnergy’s earnings report.
FirstEnergy is the utility supplying power to most of West Virginia north of Jackson County. It has two generating plants in West Virginia — Harrison Power Station in Harrison County and Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County. Both are coal burners.
FirstEnergy wants out of power generation in deregulated markets, where power producers are not guaranteed a rate of return on their investment, as they are in regulated states such as West Virginia.
West Virginia is the only state where FirstEnergy operates that regulates the retail power market. On the call, one analyst asked Jones about whether FirstEnergy is considering using natural gas produced in the Marcellus shale area in the northern part of the state.
“I think that there are opportunities to embrace what’s going on with the shale development, and they’re capitalizing on it with a lot of industrial growth in that state in terms of collection and compressing and so forth. Whether they want to capitalize it in terms of generation sources? That remains to be seen,” Jones replied.
Then Jones segued to developing a portfolio of renewables in the state.
“I don’t want to speak for the state of West Virginia, but up until now at least, they haven’t been real welcoming to renewables there,” he said.
“I think investment in renewable generation in a regulated context is something that we need to be thinking about adding to our portfolio.”
Early in this legislative session, Mike Graney, executive director of the state Development Office, told the Senate Finance Committee that one drawback to recruiting industrial development to West Virginia is its lack of solar power. Many companies want to buy part of their electricity from renewable sources. West Virginia has wind generation but practically none from solar.
The Senate did pass and forward to the House of Delegates a bill that provides incentives for electric power utilities in the state to invest in solar power and other renewable energy technologies through a cost recovery system. However, it amended the original bill to include a provision that renewable sources must not displace any current levels of coal-fired generation capacity.
That seems to defeat the point of encouraging renewable sources. On the other hand, market forces are more likely to take coal power off the grid than solar farms are. The possible closure of the Pleasants Power Station in Pleasants County is an example of that.
Coal-fired plants are not as competitive on the open energy markets as gas-fired plants are. Companies like to issue news releases saying they have committed to buying a certain amount of electricity from renewable sources. The coal fleet is aging, and owners of coal-fired plants will have to decide whether to invest the millions of dollars necessary to keep them running. That may not be a problem in regulated states such as West Virginia, but it will be elsewhere.
West Virginia is one of the few states still clinging to coal-fired power. Sooner or later, though, it will have to accept the fact that investors want more choices in their power mix.