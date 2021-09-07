Maybe it was for the best that my generation grew up without air conditioning. We got shorter school years and longer summer vacations that way.
I had a ritual every Labor Day in high school, usually in the evening after supper. I would walk down to a sand and gravel bar at the mouth of the creek near where I lived. Any thin flat rock that fit within the curve of my right index finger found itself skipping out into the Ohio River. Anything less than 10 skips per throw was unacceptable, but I usually lost count around 15.
During all this, I would recall events of summer. Taking in hay in June. Visiting the bookmobile when it stopped in our community every Tuesday or every other Tuesday; it’s been so long I can’t recall. The county fair in August, although that meant it was time for getting in the last bit of summer fun before school started.
The school year in that part of Ohio began the day after Labor Day and ended the weekday before Decoration Day. We were always told it was because the school year was built around farming, but farming also took a lot of work in spring and summer.
Maybe it was because schools and buses were just too hot in summer. Schools designed and built in the 1950s had a lot of glass facing the sun, and rooms on that side of the building could get pretty warm. That was back when rooms had windows you could open, but that only helped get rid of some of the heat; it didn’t cool the room down that much.
School buses didn’t have air conditioning in those days, either. In warm and hot weather we put down the windows on the school bus. The driver had a little fan to help keep her cool, but not the rest of us. Until recently Cabell County didn’t buy buses with air conditioning except for buses hauling students with special needs. Now all new buses have it, much to the drivers’ relief.
Most houses in our town were without air conditioning in those days, too, so summer was the time of letting screen doors slam — to our parents’ consternation — after we were done with the front porch swing. We rode bicycles all over the place when we weren’t sitting in a folding chair under a shade tree.
We were free-range kids. Parents looked after each other’s kids when they visited. We didn’t have organized sports leagues. Basketball was played with a hoop mounted on a garage. It wasn’t always regulation height, and we made up a lot of rules on the fly.
This was written before Labor Day, so I don’t know if I made it back to the sandbar this weekend for my former ritual. My summer highlights were relatively few this year. I did ride the Ohio River ferry at Augusta, Kentucky. I visited the new all-inclusive park in the West End with a couple of grandchildren and learned there was no way to keep them out of the spray fountain.
If I didn’t make it back to the sandbar this past weekend, I’ll need to do it before the end of October. Maybe I can talk my eight-year-old granddaughter into tagging along so she can learn to skip rocks, too. The way this year has gone, I need to skip a few rocks, preferably with someone whose company I enjoy.