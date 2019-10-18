The day is coming when churches and other houses of worship will be told they have to pay taxes. Of that I have no doubt. When, I can only guess.
Just think of the opportunity for graft, corruption and coercion that will follow in some places.
Beto O’Rourke, the presidential hopeful whose only hope for attention is saying things other candidates won’t, made it clear last week that removing the tax-exempt status of some churches is OK with him.
Afterward, O’Rourke’s campaign staff issued a clarification, if you want to call it that, although his unscripted comments seemed pretty clear.
In our lifetimes, taxing the income or property of a church has been off the table. The power to tax is the power to destroy, as both Daniel Webster and John Marshall noted in 1819. But as society becomes more secular and as government remains in constant search of more people or institutions to tax, the incomes and properties of houses of worship will become prime targets.
So if you’re a tither — someone who gives their church 10% of their income — you’ll have to consider whether to increase that a little bit to make sure God gets all of his money after Caesar takes his cut.
Then there is the real and personal property owned by churches. Here in Cabell County, the assessor’s office already knows every tract of real estate owned by a church and it could send out tax notices soon after the Legislature says those buildings and the land they occupy are to be taxed, said Assessor Irv Johnson.
Sending out the notices would be the easy part. Collecting the money would be more complicated, he said.
The thing is that each parcel is assessed as though it is to be taxed, but there is no way of knowing if the assessments are accurate, Johnson said. Assessments are to be based on the property’s market value instead of its replacement value. How much market value is there in a church or another building built for a specialty use, he asked.
It’s the same with other tax-exempt properties such as schools and hospitals, Johnson said. The assessor’s office sets a value, but those values are not challenged because no one really cares about them because no taxes are based on them, he said.
“It’s a tough appraisal game on something like that,” Johnson said.
As soon as the tax bills were to go out, appeals would surely follow, Johnson said.
Taxing churches and other properties that are currently tax-exempt could pose the same problem that lotteries and other forms of legalized gambling did in the last half of the 20th century. Sure, it would be a good revenue source, but who wants to be the first to take what would likely be an unpopular step with a large part of the voting public?
It’s doubtful that West Virginia would be the first state to tax churches, hospitals and similar enterprises, but once it’s seen as the new normal, it would happen.
Johnson said property taxes are a state matter, so the Legislature would have to address them. The state constitution requires taxation to be uniform across the state in order for it to be fair, he said.
“All of this probably would have to be tried at the Supreme Court level,” he said.
In my 4 1/2 decades of covering and watching government, I’ve learned you never let a crisis go to waste if it means increasing a tax, making a temporary one permanent or levying a new one. Given how a growing segment of the public is indifferent to religion or hostile to it, sooner or later our public servants will come for what they see as the public’s share of worshipers’ assets.