Sometimes before I go to work, I make a side trip to the banks of the Ohio River to clear my mind. Sometimes I do the same thing after work before I head home. I never know what I’ll see: a new boat, a heron, an old guy fishing or teens hanging out and making TikTok videos.
Wednesday evening, my curiosity took me to the new boat ramp at the mouth of the Guyandotte River. The day before, I had taken my good camera on an early morning trip before work to Catlettsburg, Kentucky, where I lucked into seeing some of my favorite boats. Maybe good luck would find me again on an after-work trip. It did.
The park at the Guyandotte boat ramp was extensively rebuilt the past two years. It had been one of my favorite spots along the Ohio River for many reasons. Most of those reasons are gone now. With the trees and the natural contours of the riverbank removed, it feels sterile. More on that another time.
Before leaving home for work Wednesday, I had grabbed a 2005-era digital camera one of my sons had given me. Compared to today’s cameras, that Nikon D50 lacks the advanced features that photographers take for granted. Even my 2015-era camera does.
But you know what? I’ve gotten some nice photos with that old camera — of riverboats, of grandchildren and even of leaves on trees. Its six-megapixel sensor can’t store as much detail as modern ones do, but for casual purposes it works fine. My newest lens isn’t totally compatible with it, but a couple of happy accidents have produced some of my favorite photos of 2023.
As it happened, that same Wednesday I took the vintage camera down to the river, Nikon announced its new Z8 model. For still photography, it offers 45.7 megapixels, and it can shoot up to 120 frames per second if you so desire. If you’re into video, it specs are impressive even if I don’t understand them.
It sounds like something a professional should check into, but at $3,999.95 for the camera body alone — lenses sold separately — I’ll have to pass.
There’s a war among camera manufacturers to see who can bring out the most advanced camera before a competitor can respond. It’s fun for gearheads who can afford the latest technology, but for people like me, it’s more of a spectator sport. I just need something to get the job done at a price I can afford.
It’s the same with cars and pickup trucks. New vehicles come with more features than I need or want. One of my favorite cars was a base model 1980 Volkswagen Scirocco. It had a five-speed manual transmission, no air conditioning, no power windows and no power steering. Parallel parking was a chore, but I could feel the texture of the road surface through the steering wheel. It wasn’t luxury, but it was fun to drive.
Likewise before it came apart from age and overuse, I had a Nikon FM2 film camera that I took to the coal camps of West Virginia, the Mount of Olives overlooking Jerusalem, the place in Hiroshima where the atomic bomb detonated and to both ends of the Ohio River, along with dozens of family gatherings. It was fully manual and primitive by today’s standards, but like the Scirocco, it did what I needed, and it did its job well.
Although I enjoy the act of photography, I’m priced out of the modern new camera market, just as I’m priced out of the modern new car market in an era of computer-controlled everything. If I need another car or another camera, I’ll see what’s available on the used market first.
Modern technology is expensive, and it offers so much more than what I need — enough to get the job done, and not much more.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com. He is on Instagram at jimross90.
