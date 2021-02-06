Thoughts from an occasionally cranky old man:
Not having cable or satellite TV service, I spend my entertainment time surfing YouTube to find something interesting or educational. Not counting that Turkish soap opera set during the time of the Ottoman Empire, videos about photography are my go-to form of entertainment.
British YouTubers love to show you the parks, forests and beaches near where they live. Americans tend to talk endlessly about the latest camera gear that people like me will never afford.
A few weeks ago, Canon came out with the R5, which the YouTube commentators excitedly assured us was the greatest camera ever. That was until last week, when Sony released the spec sheet for the a1 model. Commentators proclaimed it to be the new greatest camera ever. For one day, that is, until Fujifilm announced the new GFX 100s. Some commentators say it’s the greatest camera ever.
That leaves me wondering about the Nikon camera I use. It came out maybe seven years ago and was the greatest camera ever until 2017, when Nikon introduced what was at the time the greatest camera ever. I bought mine knowing it was maybe the second greatest camera ever, but now it’s seldom mentioned by people obsessed with gear.
Somehow, though, even without the latest greatest camera ever in my hands, I still take decent pictures. Not having 8K video (or a computer with a hard drive big enough to store those files), 100 megapixels to play with or being able to shoot 30 frames per second doesn’t bother me.
It’s like the last vehicle I bought — a 1990s era pickup truck. It has manual window cranks and manual door locks, and to put it in four-wheel-drive you have to get out and turn the hubs. The only concession to modern travel it has is an automatic transmission. Truth be told, I’d rather it had a manual, but those are hard to find nowadays.
Somehow, though, without all that added equipment, the truck gets me from here to there — the basic function of any motorized vehicle.
Perhaps I should say it gets my youngest son from here to there, as he has been its primary driver since the hour I bought it.
Back to the cameras.
Nikon hasn’t announced the greatest camera ever since 2017. It’s announced some new models, but none of them has generated the buzz that Sony, Canon and Fujifilm have. Now we see that Nikon is closing two lens factories as it consolidates operations. Without a new greatest camera ever, is its market influence waning?
It’s hard to say how long it will be before the photo gear industry separates into two segments. One will be for professionals who need the very best in sensors and lenses. The other will be for casual users who will rely on their phones to take pictures. The way phone cameras have improved lately, that day of separation might not be far off.
By the way, a few months ago some people were telling us the iPhone 11 had the greatest camera ever.
It never ends, does it?