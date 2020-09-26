In case you hadn’t noticed, leaves are starting to turn and dark arrives earlier and earlier. The ferry at Sistersville, West Virginia, is in its final weekend of the year. Baseball season is almost over.
Autumn truly is here. Too bad.
My favorite seasons are spring and summer. The land wakes up from its winter sleep and life explodes. When fields are plowed and grass turns from yellow to green, life gets better.
I always hope for a repeat of that afternoon in the 1980s when I was driving along a country road in Ohio and saw a man plowing his garden, with his chickens following behind eating the grubs or whatever it was the plow brought up.
Since mid-April I’ve enjoyed green hills and warm weather. It’s been a good half-year despite the COVID outbreak.
My two youngest grandchildren both turned one year old this spring and summer. Putting them side by side, you wouldn’t know they were first cousins. As the old folks say, they’ve grown like weeds.
We had no family vacation this year, but there was a personal day trip to Sistersville to ride the ferry and another to visit some sites along the Ohio River of personal interest to me in my historical research.
Spring also marks the return of ticks and mosquitos, but you take the bad with the good.
One thing COVID restrictions did was remind us of how many distractions we have that we can do without for a while. Movies? Sports? They’re OK, but not that important. Hanging out with real people is much better.
Fall is tolerable. Bugs are gone and the hills have a brief blaze of bright color if we’re lucky, but that first cold rain of fall — the one that chills you down to the bone — makes me wonder if I will ever be happy again.
Snow? You can have it. I’m tired of driving in it. Plus I remember the Sunday morning I had to drive to work in 60-below wind chill and my radiator water froze. I had to drive back home and change the coolant in that weather. Not fun at all.
It wasn’t always this bad. I have many memories of playing basketball outside in subfreezing weather. But my friends and I were young and foolish then.
By the first of February I’ll be tired of bare trees and drab hillsides. What gives me hope is that by mid-April the redbud tree in my front yard will bloom.
If I had to name one good thing about fall, it would be Thanksgiving. It’s my favorite holiday because of what it stands for, and it usually signals the true end of fall and the onset of winter.
Soon the hills will put on their bedclothes and rest. Even then I can drive down to Augusta, Kentucky, for my ferry fix. At the house, I’ll do what I can to prepare myself for four months of dreariness and darkness that start in November.
Maybe someday things will change and I can enjoy fall colors and winter snows again. Until then I and others like me will just have to wait it out.