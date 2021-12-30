December nears its end, and so does 2021. We’re supposed to look back at the old year and look ahead to the new, but that isn’t easy for me because starting a calendar year in early winter just doesn’t make any sense.
My personal new year begins in the spring. March 1 is a convenient point on the Gregorian calendar for doing that, but spring doesn’t truly arrive until springlike weather does.
I grew up around woodlands and farmland. Spring is when fields are plowed, gardens are planted and, on the family farm of my youth, calves are born. The scent from that first mowing of grass brings a natural high.
In this region, April begins with bare trees and ends with green hills. My mother’s strawberry patch produced its first fruit in May. Early June sees late spring segueing into early summer. At the old home place, that was when our yellow transparent apple tree bore fruit. The apples were at their crispest and most sour in June, before they ripened. They tasted best with a little salt and when they were eaten while you sat on a branch high in the tree.
Around that time came the first cutting of hay — another odor to please the senses.
Winter, on the other hand, is drab. The brown hills lack any color that inspires great thoughts. Winter is driving in snow. Driving on ice is worse, especially downhill. Winter is when we’re most likely to get back-to-back ice storms that knock out your power for 15 days and 12 hours, not that my household had any experience with that this year.
If there’s one good thing about winter, it’s the lack of mosquitoes, chiggers and spiders. When the weather is relatively warm and dry, it’s a good time of year to be in the woods. And the sunrises and sunsets are nice.
Summer is good. I tend to spend a lot of time on the river bank when the water is down and the shore is dry. All that warmth and sunlight give me energy that I tend to lack in the cold, dark days of winter.
Autumn is OK. October is a welcome change except that it’s followed by November and December. Losing our leaves in November is a sad time because the hills won’t be green for another five months.
Winter is death and darkness. Spring is life and light. Its return is a happy time.
n n n
One thing about the brown landscape of winter is that it provides good camouflage for deer, and we have plenty of them. Every day I see at least two deer in my front or back yards, often more. A couple of weeks ago when I was driving home, a deer jumped out from a blind spot in front of me. If it had done so two seconds earlier, I would be shopping for another vehicle.
Hunters don’t like to hear this, but we have too many deer. Country people can’t have gardens or fruit trees anymore because deer clean us out. Seeing a deer stand on its hind legs to reach apples high in the tree is cute if it’s not your tree and if you weren’t planning on enjoying those apples.
But hunters outvote gardeners, so deer are here to stay.