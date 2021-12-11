Magnus Carlsen, the 31-year-old former child chess prodigy, retained his title Friday when his opponent, Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi, surrendered during the 11th game of their best-of-14 match.
Carlsen’s win in Game 11 gave him the 7.5 points he needed to win the title and avoid a tiebreaker.
The first five games of the match ended in draws, leaving both players with 2.5 points. Carlsen won four of the next five, with a draw in Game 10. A win was worth one point and a draw a half point.
Going into Friday’s game, Nepomniachtchi had to win three of the remaining four games and draw the other just to send it to a tiebreaker. At their level of play, that was asking for too many miracles.
Carlsen is one of those geniuses who comes along regularly in chess, following Paul Morphy, Raul Capablanca and Garry Kasparov, among others.
Those others include the only American to be the officially recognized world champion — Bobby Fischer, who won his title nearly 50 years ago and then, sadly, went mad.
Calling Carlsen the Tiger Woods of chess wouldn’t be too far off except that Carlsen is better at chess than Woods is or was at golf.
Chess is a great game if you have the mind and the temperament for it.
My own amateur chess career was short in time and just short of sweet. I didn’t pick up the game until high school.
We had a chess club my senior year, and I was one of maybe two members to have studied the game’s strategies, tactics, openings and endgames. Later, I was a member of the Ohio University Chess Club, where other players reminded me of how much I had to learn. In my senior year I had reached the level of the average weekend tournament player but I was still in the bottom half of a club that included one high schooler and one future Nobel Prize recipient.
After college my friends and I played some casual games, but as high school friends tend to do, in our 20s we drifted apart and our chess games ended.
It was one of things like the last time I had a pickup game of basketball with my friends in my hometown. At some point we played our last game together. At the time we didn’t know it, and now I can’t remember it.
I tried playing chess again in my 30s, but it didn’t work. I couldn’t see as many moves ahead as I once did. Long-range plans didn’t come as easily as they once did, so games became surviving from one move to the next, waiting for my opponent to crush my position and my willingness to continue. I gave it up and moved on to other things.
A dozen years ago or so, I tried playing against a program that came with my computer. I could defeat the lowest level, but anything above that was futility in action. Again, I gave up on it. For me, chess is now a spectator sport.
Carlsen has the looks and personality to sell chess to the world in a way most champions haven’t, which he does in a way that no one has since Fischer. But chess at the highest level is a young person’s game.
Sooner or later Carlsen will lose his title and, if he is fortunate, he will find other pursuits, the way Kasparov, the other great player of our time, has.