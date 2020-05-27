Random thoughts on various things:
A recent trip to Parkersburg and back with about a dozen stops on the way showed the divide between people who wear masks and people who don’t. I saw very few people wearing masks, and nearly all of them were behind the registers at convenience stores.
People fishing at public access sites? No masks. Women kayaking on the Ohio River? No masks. A woman, her middle school-age daughter and friends scouting an abandoned building as a place to make a scary home video? No masks. Three young women in their late teens or early twenties checking out graffiti in the same building? No masks. A family chatting on the front porch of a 101-year-old house overlooking the river? No masks.
It was the same on Memorial Day when I visited cemeteries where family and friends are buried. Of the people I saw, no one was wearing a mask. The only person I saw wearing a mask was a middle-aged person on a riding mower cutting grass on a large lawn.
I’ve seen masks when I go to the grocery store, but other than that, they’re not common among most of the people I usually see.
Overall, mask use is a mark of politics and age. So, too, is risk assessment when people deal with the novel coronavirus. From what I’ve seen on social media, opinions are set and are getting firmer. When wearing a mask or not wearing one becomes a political statement, a mark of virtue or a matter of patriotism, there’s not much room left for considering other views.
n n n
So far this year, my son the school bus enthusiast has found several districts that are experimenting with buses that burn gasoline or propane instead of diesel fuel. The list includes Lincoln County and Wood County in West Virginia and the Minford Local School District — home of the Mighty Minford Falcons — in Scioto County, Ohio.
Gasoline fell out of favor years ago for several reasons, not the least of which was the accident on Interstate 71 near Carrollton, Kentucky, in 1988 that killed 24 children and three adults. The bus was a former school bus that was being used by a church group.
Safety standards for school buses have changed in that time. Fuel tanks have been shielded, and more emergency exits are required. Meanwhile, buses burning diesel fuel must meet more stringent emissions standards that require expensive equipment to meet, so alternate fuels are being considered.
School bus collectors (yes, they exist, and we know several) and others debate among themselves which fuel is best in the long term. Some districts in California are buying electric school buses, but in this part of the country gasoline and propane are the other fuels of choice.
n n n
Before the Sixth Street Bridge was demolished 25 years ago (yes, old-timers, it’s been that long), the four spires on the two towers were removed so they could be restored and displayed. One is at the village hall in Chesapeake, Ohio. Two are in downtown Huntington on 9th Street. Whatever happened to the fourth one?