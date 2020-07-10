Gov. Jim Justice has made his decision about whether people should wear masks in public spaces. His opinion was applauded by some, opposed by some and — let’s face it — met with indifference by many.
Sometimes I think I spend too much time on antisocial media, but that’s where people interact and let their guards down. On Facebook, Twitter and elsewhere, you see who is really a bully beneath the image they present face-to-face. Sometimes an old acquaintance turns out to be a nicer person than you may remember, but that’s relatively rare.
One thing I’ve learned on antisocial media the past few months is that the question of whether to wear masks in public has moved beyond polite conversation and into the realm of abortion and gun control. The people I follow have strong opinions and apparently no room for compromise. Somehow the act of wearing a mask in the grocery store has become a political statement, and many people refuse to back down.
How did it come to this? Why do we have to take a simple question that has room for differing views and turn it into an either-or question with no middle ground? We need fewer things to divide us in this country, not more.
There are probably meme makers in China, Russia or North Korea who are getting raises, medals or bonuses for what they’ve been able to accomplish with this.
n n n
When the statue of Stonewall Jackson was moved from the grounds of the former West Virginia capitol to the present one, it was placed in a highly visible location along Kanawha Boulevard and facing the Kanawha River.
Since then, though, foot traffic has moved to the other side Capitol, where the parking and the state office buildings are, and you have to go out of your way to find the general. Given the speed of traffic on the boulevard and the trees on the Capitol grounds, you might miss the statue if you’re driving by.
One thing to remember about the statue is that it was placed on the grounds of the previous capitol building in 1910. That was 45 years after the Civil War ended. By coincidence, the Vietnam War ended 45 years ago this year. Just as many Civil War veterans and the families of soldiers killed in that war were still alive in 1910, many veterans and families of Vietnam War dead survive today.
Fast forward to 2130 and ask yourself how people of that time will remember the Vietnam War, if they do at all. Will they see that war and the people who fought in it differently than how we do? What happens to statues honoring veterans of that war if attitudes change?
n n n
Cabell County likely will avoid the controversy Kanawha County has had over naming schools after people because few schools in this county — or in the Tri-State as a whole — are named for people. The great majority are named for places.
Without a detailed knowledge of the history of school names, it appears only two schools in Cabell County are named for people: Nichols Elementary and Hite-Saunders Elementary. In Wayne County, maybe Kellogg Elementary and Vinson Middle schools were named for people. If anyone has complained about any of those names, the complaints haven’t gone far.
Eventually those buildings will be replaced, and the school boards of those days will have to decide whether to take the safe way out by using geography to name the new buildings or if they want to risk honoring a person who may turn out to be more sinner than saint.