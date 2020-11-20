When you’re trying to write something interesting and profound, but the words won’t flow the way you need them to:
COVID-19 is not stealing my Thanksgiving this year. The holiday will be different, what with a small family meal instead of a large gathering. But that’s not what Thanksgiving is about.
Usually we spend the day with my in-laws, where the meal is a big production. This year my immediate family will have a smaller meal, maybe among ourselves or maybe with other family members from here in town joining us.
We won’t have people from three or four states joining us. We won’t enjoy a huge turkey, a half-dozen side dishes and three or four varieties of pie for dessert.
We won’t have the stress of conversing while trying our best to avoid arguments about politics. We won’t have to sit there while a couple of guys allow the Detroit Lions to bless us with their brand of football. And no one will have the pleasure of cleaning the kitchen afterward.
I’ve said I can be thankful for a bologna and cheese sandwich, if that’s what I have on the fourth Thursday in November. I’ve never had to settle for that, but you get the idea.
A few days ago, my youngest son said he had watched President Ronald Reagan’s farewell address from January 1989 and was struck by how different politics must have been then than it is now. He said he wondered what it would have been like being a young adult in the 1980s.
That made me want to watch Reagan’s speech. While Reagan and President Donald Trump may appeal to the same base, their styles are so much different. One was smooth and warm. The other is a verbal pugilist — a street fighter.
Reagan and Trump are different presidents from different eras. That’s also true for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Reagan-era Speaker Tip O’Neill.
Back to my son’s original statement: Yes, it was a different time.
In radio commentary, we had Paul Harvey instead of Rush Limbaugh. In music, we had Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash vs. whomever dominates radio today.
We had more and smaller public schools. We had more locally owned and operated grocery stores, hardware stores and banks, where customers often knew the owners. Smokestack industries, although struggling, were still around, although many did not survive the decade. Likewise, strikes were much more common.
Somehow we got by without the internet and 24/7 connectivity via cell phones.
Can I say it was better to be 20 or 25 years old in 1980 instead of in 2020? Not really. It depends on who you are and what you want out of life.
Soon, Time magazine will announce the winner of its Person of the Year award. Awards tend to tell you more about what the award givers value than anything else. Just look at any of the most prestigious awards over time and you will learn the philosophy and political leanings of the people who give them out.